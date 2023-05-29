How to get Like Like Stones in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom features a plethora of different enemy types, with each of them serving a purpose in the game's world, be it to deliver a challenging and rewarding boss fight or to guard unique and rare resources. Most of the open-world bosses and enemy camps you come across while exploring Hyrule will reward you with high-tier loot if you're able to overcome the challenge they present.

One such early-game enemy type is the Like Like, who guard the aptly named Like Like Stones, which are easily one of the most precious resources in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom. The Like Like Stones are used in crafting some of the most useful and potent elixirs in the game, including those that give you attack, stamina, and temporary health buffs.

Here's a comprehensive guide on all the possible locations where you can find the Like Like Stones in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.

Where can you find Like Like Stones in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom?

The Like Like Stones are primarily found after defeating the Like Like monsters, which you encounter fairly early in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom, within the Great Sky Island itself. To find the first Like Like monsters, you will need to get to the area where you unlock the Gutanbac Shrine and go east from there until you reach a cave.

It should be mentioned that you will need cold resistance clothing or consumables to get to the cave, as it is within the icy cold area of the Great Sky Island. Once you get inside the cave, you will find a green-colored slug-like monster clinging to the walls of the cave. These are the Like Like monsters, and you can easily defeat them by attacking their head, which they occasionally pop out.

The cave has a total of two Like Like monsters, and similar to this cave, there are plenty of other cavernous structures in Hyrule where you can find the Like Like. Defeating these monsters will reward you with Like Like Stones, as well as some other rare resources. The Like Like Stones are used to brew elixirs while exploring the game's open world.

To brew an elixir in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom, all you need is a cooking pot and an active flame underneath it. To cook the best elixirs out of the Like Like Stones, you'll need a few rare monster parts, which you can farm by defeating open-world bosses, like Hinox, Gleeoks, and Lynels. The elixirs that you can make using the Like Like Stones are quite useful and come with some really interesting passive perks.

