How to get Loyalty Rewards in NHL 23 for free

After an earlier mixup regarding what would be offered to the players, Loyalty Rewards are returning to NHL 23. Every year, EA Sports provides bonus packs and more to those who have played multiple annual releases from the franchise. It has already been announced that the same will also take place this year, but since then, players have been confused.

Thankfully, an earlier mixup related to the potential rewards has now been cleared up. NHL 23 Community Manager Clappy has clarified that the original rewards will be available as intended, and there will also be some compensation.

More importantly, the game's official Twitter handle clarified the matter and informed the playerbase about what they plan to do about it. Furthermore, an official tweet added details about who is eligible for the rewards and how they would vary. Players who have played more of the previous years' games will get more rewards.

NHL 23 Loyalty Rewards will drop a lot of bonus content for those who have been hardcore fans of the series

As Loyalty Rewards, NHL 23 players will be getting club bags and loyalty packs. The amount will vary based on how many previous releases a fan has played. It also considers only the last three games of the series that were released before this year's release.

EA SPORTS NHL @EASPORTSNHL



We're currently working towards providing the original loyalty reward offer

Getting these rewards is an easy process, and players will not have to do anything elaborate. The rewards will be handed out based on their EA registered ID, which contains all relevant details. As long as a player has used the same ID in at least one of the previous games and in NHL 23, they will obtain the rewards once the publishers release them.

Looking at this, the EA ID is the most important element for players as a change in it will result in players not getting any rewards. The only way to get the reward is by using the same ID, and any changes will result in the non-availability of the rewards.

As mentioned earlier, the rewards will vary based on how many previous annual releases a player has played. Here's the full set of rewards available to everyone under the program:

NHL 20 or NHL 21, or NHL 22 - 3 Loyalty Reward Packs

Any 2 of NHL 20/NHL 21/NHL 22 - 5 Loyalty Reward Packs

All 3 of NHL 20/NHL 21/NHL 22 - 10 Loyalty Reward Packs

The calculation is quite simple, as the more a player has played the last few years, the more rewards they will have. These packs can be opened in the HUT mode of NHL 23 and can drop some very useful cards for professionals. The HUT mode is the game's take on FIFA 23 Ultimate Team mode. Players can make customized squads of their own with special cards and face off against each other in different events and game modes.

Needless to say, these rewards will likely be quite helpful to players on their HUT mode journey. EA Sports is yet to hand out a timeline for when the rewards will become available for players. Readers are advised to follow Sportskeeda and the game's official channels for updates on this matter.

