Luan's Wing Uniform in Dynasty Warriors Origins is one of the cosmetic clothing that you can get in the game. While there are no special boosts or bonuses from equipping this uniform, however, its intricate design and color scheme are quite appealing to look at while mowing down large enemy armies on the battlefield.

In this guide, we have shared everything you will need to know about getting the Luan's Wing Uniform in Dynasty Warriors Origins.

How to get Luan's Wing uniform in Dynasty Warriors Origins

Complete the missions and join the faction to get the uniform (Image via KOEI TECMO GAMES)

To unlock Luan's Wing Uniform, you must join a faction during Chapter 3 of the game. Chapter 3 marks the point where the Wanderer can no longer remain neutral and must choose between Wei, Shu, or Wu. Prior to this, in Chapters 1 and 2, the protagonist is free to interact with various officers without committing to a side.

Once Chapter 3 begins, a new interface appears in the upper-left corner of the screen, displaying three faction leaders — Cao Cao, Liu Bei, and Sun Jian — each with a set of favor diamonds next to their names. To gain favor with a faction, you must participate in battles on their behalf. Each completed battle fills a diamond for the respective leader, increasing your standing with them.

To join a faction, you need to fill all the diamonds for your chosen leader. If you already know which faction you want to align with, you can focus solely on their battles.

However, if you are uncertain about choosing factions in Dynasty Warriors Origins, you can fight for multiple factions before making a final decision. Once the required favor points have been earned, a new quest marker will appear on the map. Traveling to this location will initiate a decisive battle that solidifies your allegiance.

Your faction choices determine the path you take in the game (Image via KOEI TECMO GAMES)

After completing this faction battle, the game may present additional conflicts, allowing you to either reinforce your choice or reconsider your decision. When all battles are completed, and your loyalty is confirmed in a cutscene, Luan's Wing Uniform will become available for the Wanderer to wear.

Once you have joined your selected faction, your save file will display their emblem, and the Wanderer will continue through Chapters 4 and 5 as a member of that kingdom. This decision not only influences the story but also determines Wanderer’s allies and enemies moving forward.

