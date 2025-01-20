Dynasty Warriors Origins: Complete Chapter 3 walkthrough

In Chapter 3 of Dynasty Warriors Origins, you will be given the choice of aligning yourself with one of three factions. In this chapter, the missions are color-coded according to the factions, and completing them counts as contributions to your faction.

If you are confused about which faction to choose, complete all the missions to get an idea of their story and make a choice by the end of the chapter. In this guide, we have shared the complete walkthrough of Chapter 3 of Dynasty Warriors Origins.

Dynasty Warriors Origins Chapter 3 walkthrough

You will have to choose a faction in Chapter 3 (Image via KOEI TECMO GAMES)

Your choice of faction during this chapter will significantly impact your outcome. The factions you can join are Liu Bei (Shu), Sun Jian (Wu), and Cao Cao (Wei), each offering a unique storyline, companions, and battles. Your choice will influence the battles and the companions you'll fight alongside in future chapters in Dynasty Warriors Origins.

Trending

Liu Bei (Shu) Contribution guide

Follow these steps if you want to align with Shu (Image via KOEI TECMO GAMES)

Liu Bei's story focuses on alliances and his pursuit of justice, battling to protect the innocent and maintain the Shu kingdom.

Pingyuan (Qing Province)

Head to Pingyuan in Qing Province to trigger a cutscene with Liu Bei and his allies, establishing the beginning of your alliance.

Read more: 10 Best Accessories to use in Dynasty Warriors: Origins

Battle of Jieqiao (Ji Province)

From Pingyuan, move south and battle your way through to reach Gongsun Zan. Once together, advance north with your allies to help them, ultimately launching an assault on Yuan Shao’s base and defeating him.

Battle of Beihai (Qing Province)

The faction that you align with unlocks the companion options (Image via KOEI TECMO GAMES)

Proceed to Beihai, where you’ll face off against Kong Rong’s forces. Destroy enemy siege weapons and protect the garrison from incoming attacks, defeating Guan Hai to complete the mission.

Speaking to Liu Bei will notify you that time is passing, making it impossible to contribute to other factions. If you wish to help other factions, do so before this event in Dynasty Warriors Origins.

Battle of Xu Province

If you’ve helped Cao Cao previously, you’ll have the chance to join Liu Bei in this battle. Take control of the northern bases, defend Liu Bei’s base from siege, and defeat Cao Cao’s forces to complete the mission.

Battle of Xiaopei (Xu Province)

Your previous choices also determine your path (Image via KOEI TECMO GAMES)

If you’ve helped Sun Jian earlier, side with Liu Bei in this battle. Assist in securing enemy bases, protect Liu Bei from attacks, and defeat Sun Ce and Ji Ling to win.

Rescue of Lu Bu (Xu Province)

Escort Lu Bu to the escape point while helping Liu Bei fend off enemy forces. Once you’ve ensured his safety, defeat Cao Cao to complete the mission.

Read Liu Bei’s letter and speak with him to officially join his faction, advancing to Chapter 4.

Sun Jian (Wu) Contribution guide

The path you need to take if you want to join the WU (Image via KOEI TECMO GAMES)

Sun Jian’s path revolves around his family’s rise to power and their determination to secure their land against powerful enemies.

Sun Jian Camp (Jing Province)

Begin by heading to Sun Jian’s camp in Jing Province to trigger a cutscene with him and his allies.

Help Sun Jian, Sun Ce, and Sun Shangxiang secure bases while fending off Liu Biao’s forces. Make sure Sun Jian stays alive on the front lines as you defeat Liu Biao to complete the mission.

Also read: 10 things to know before playing Dynasty Warriors Origins

Siege of Fan Castle (Jing Province)

Occupy the northeastern base and join the siege against Fan Castle. Defend the battering ram, and if necessary, enter the castle through either the ladders set up by Sun Ce or through the main gate after it’s destroyed by the battering ram. Defeat Huang Zu to win.

Battle of Xiangyang Escape (Jing Province)

Progressing this path gets you closer to the Sun Clan (Image via KOEI TECMO GAMES)

After a cutscene where Sun Jian is slain, assist Sun Ce in retreating to the southeast corner of the map to complete this mission in Dynasty Warriors Origins.

After speaking with Sun Ce, you’ll receive a “Time is passing” notification, which locks you out from making contributions to other factions. If you wish to complete other factions' missions, now is the time.

Battle of Xiaopei (Xu Province)

If you helped Liu Bei earlier, side with Sun Ce in this battle. Assist in capturing enemy bases, defend the main base from attacks, and finally siege Liu Bei’s base to defeat him.

Battle of Lujiang

Proceed to Lujiang, where you must either capture all bases or defeat Lu Kang to win. Advance towards the enemy camp, being wary of archers along the river. Defeat Han Yin to secure your escape route.

Read Zhou Yu’s letter to unlock the option to join Sun Jian’s forces and progress to Chapter 4.

Cao Cao (Wei) Contribution guide

Path of the Wei (Image via KOEI TECMO GAMES)

Cao Cao’s story focuses on his unyielding ambition and his quest to solidify his power over China in Dynasty Warriors Origins. His missions often involve subjugation and conquest.

Puyang (Yan Province)

Head to Puyang in Yan Province to trigger a cutscene with Cao Cao and his allies. Occupy central bases in Yan Province and engage with enemy forces on the northwest and southeast sides of the map. Defeat the large central force in the northeast to complete the mission.

Speak to Cao Cao to be notified that "Time is passing," making contributions to other factions impossible. Complete any remaining contributions for other factions before this event occurs.

Battle of Xu Province (Yan Province)

Aligning with Cao Cao unlocks WU companions (Image via KOEI TECMO GAMES)

Defend Cao Cao’s base, assist struggling allies, and siege Liu Bei’s base while protecting the battering ram. Defeat Liu Bei to complete this mission in Dynasty Warriors Origins.

Battle of Puyang

Take over 10 bases to complete the mission, or defeat Lu Bu, Zhang Liao, and Chen Gong, which offers a more difficult challenge.

Battle of Yu Province

Focus on defeating Huang Shao, He Yi, and the “Mysterious Warrior” to complete the mission.

Second Battle of Puyang

Surround the enemy base and defeat Lu Bu, forcing him to retreat and complete the mission.

Rescue of Emperor Xian (Sili Province)

Complete the last mission to choose WU as your faction (Image via KOEI TECMO GAMES)

Escort Emperor Xian’s carriage to the escape point while dealing with large enemy forces led by Li Jue and Guo Si. Defeat them to ensure the safe escape of Emperor Xian.

After reading Cao Cao’s letter, speak with Xiahou Dun to join Cao Cao’s faction, advancing to Chapter 4 in Dynasty Warriors Origins.

That marks the end of Chapter 3. Keep in mind that this chapter is the point of no return in the game. Once you make your choice and join a faction, the ending and companions that you can choose will be locked out in Dynasty Warriors Origins.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.