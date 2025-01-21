Dynasty Warriors Origins: Assault on Nanyang guide (Chapter 3)

In Dynasty Warriors Origins, Assault on Nanyang is a main story mission in Chapter 3. In this chapter, you must align yourself to the three main factions of the game. This mission is classified as a Wu Faction Mission, meaning you will be working alongside Wu Faction Companions.

This guide explains everything you need to know about completing Assault on Nanyang in Dynasty Warriors Origins with ease.

How to complete Assault on Nanyang in Dynasty Warriors Origins

Help Sun Jian win the battle (Image via Koei Tecmo Games)

To complete this mission, you must defeat Liu Biao. He is a spear wielder who can be easily taken down once spotted in the final area of Nanyang. However, you will fail if Sun Jian flees or if Yuan Shao's forces arrive. To make sure you complete the mission, you must maintain high morale to prevent Sun Jian from retreating.

Unlock Assault on Nanyang

To unlock the mission, proceed to Sun Jian's Camp in Jing Province. Once there, trigger a cutscene where the Wanderer speaks with Sun Jian. After the scene concludes, the Assault on Nanyang main story mission will become available.

Mission objectives

Fight alongside Sun Jian to take over the enemy base

Stay close to Sun Jian and assist in taking over enemy bases while advancing toward Liu Biao. Keep an eye on Sun Jian so that you can help him eliminate enemy officers quickly and protect him from threats.

Use Charge to break through the barricades

Use Charge to break the barricades (Image via Koei Tecmo Games)

As you progress, you will encounter barricades blocking your path. These can be broken by attacking the defenders directly or by ordering your troops to break through using the Charge tactic. This way, you can advance more efficiently.

Avoid archers on the River choke point

On the river crossing, charge through or take the path on the right side (Image via Koei Tecmo Games)

While marching towards Liu Biao, you will have to cross a river. This crossing exposes you to heavy arrow fire. To mitigate this, command allied soldiers to Charge ahead, disrupting the enemy archers and allowing for a safer passage. You can also use the alternative path on the right side to surface at the back lines of the archers.

Defeat Liu Biao’s army

Defeat his Large Force to force him out (Image via Koei Tecmo Games)

Before engaging Liu Biao, you must first dismantle his Large Force. Focus on eliminating enemy officers swiftly to reduce the enemy’s strength and morale, making the final confrontation easier.

Defeat Liu Biao

Defeat Liu Biao in time to complete the mission (Image via Koei Tecmo Games)

Once the battlefield is cleared, head for Liu Biao and defeat him before Yuan Shao’s reinforcements arrive. If you defeat him in time, the mission will mark its end.

Rewards

Weapon proficiency

Weapon proficiency increases based on the weapon(s) used in battle. Gaining proficiency levels unlocks new skill trees and contributes to the Wanderer’s overall level progression.

Skill points and mount EXP

Skill points and Mount EXP are earned based on the number of enemies defeated and the horse used during battle. The rewards vary depending on performance, so achieving high kill counts and efficiency maximizes your gains in Dynasty Warriors Origins.

