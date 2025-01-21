Dynasty Warriors Origins: Battle of Xiangyang guide (Chapter 3)

Battle of Xiangyang in Dynasty Warriors Origins is unlocked after completing the Siege of Fan Castle mission in Chapter 3. It is a Wu faction mission, meaning you will have the Sun Clan companions on your side during this mission and, when completed, your bond with the Wu clan will increase.

The mission's primary objective is to defeat Liu Biao, but as it progresses, the victory condition changes to escorting Sun Ce to the escape point. In this guide, we have shared everything to know about completing the Battle of Xiangyang mission in Dynasty Warriors Origins.

How to complete the Battle of Xiangyang in Dynasty Warriors Origins

Help the Sun clan defeat Liu Biao (Image via KOEI TECMO GAMES)

At the start of the mission, head toward the closest enemy base and engage enemy officers stationed near the gate. Once the allied troops open the gate, seize control of the camp to establish a foothold in the battle.

The phantom and his army will challenge you (Image via KOEI TECMO GAMES)

Moving deeper into enemy territory, you will encounter Zhang Jiao and a force of Phantom Soldiers. These enemies are invincible by default, so don't waste time on them and go straight for their leader. Focus on battling Zhang Jiao until a cutscene triggers, telling you that Sun Jian has been killed by the enemy leader, Huang Zu, who ambushed him.

However, it is possible to save Sun Jian if you manage to defeat the ghost of Zhang Jiao and reach Sun Jian before Huang Zu ambushes him. Keep in mind this is the most difficult feat to do in the game — if you manage to do it, the mission will immediately end with an alternate ending.

Help Sun Ce escape after the death of Sun Jian

Once Jian is slain, focus on helping Sun Ce escape (Image via KOEI TECMO GAMES)

However, if you don’t save him, after Sun Jian’s defeat, Sun Ce takes command. The morale of Sun Ce's army plummets heavily after witnessing Jian’s death. So to complete this mission, you must ensure Sun Ce reaches his safe escape safely. Enemies will attempt to block your path, so go ahead of your allies and break their defenses open.

Expect heavy resistance along the escape route. Utilize Musou attacks and special skills to break through enemy formations, and rally allied troops to maintain momentum and morale. Keep an eye on Sun Ce’s position to ensure he remains safe.

As you approach the escape point, enemy officers will engage your forces in a last attempt to prevent Sun Ce’s retreat. Prioritize eliminating them while supporting Wu allies in battle. Once Sun Ce reaches the escape point, the mission is completed.

Battle rewards

Completion of the mission grants Skill Points in Dynasty Warriors Origins, which are awarded based on the number of enemies defeated, and Mount EXP, which varies depending on the horse used during the mission. To maximize success, keep morale high, focus on protecting Sun Ce, and use crowd control abilities to handle enemy waves efficiently.

