Dynasty Warriors Origins: Siege of Fan Castle guide (Chapter 3)

By Rituraj Halder
Modified Jan 21, 2025 08:59 GMT
All you need to know about completing the
All you need to know about completing the (Image via KOEI TECMO GAMES)

The Siege of Fan Castle in Dynasty Warriors Origins is one of the missions in Chapter 3, where you will align with the Wu faction, aka the companions of the Sun clan. During this mission, you will have to help the clan penetrate a castle while keeping your allies safe and the morale of your troops high.

In this guide, we have shared everything you will need to know about the Siege of Fan Castle in Dynasty Warriors Origins.

How to complete the Siege of Fan Castle in Dynasty Warriors Origins

Talk to Sun Ce to begin the mission
Talk to Sun Ce to begin the mission (Image via KOEI TECMO GAMES)

To start the Siege of Fan Castle, travel to Jing Providence and talk to Sun Ce and Sun Quan. They will praise you for your prowess in the previous battles — and once the dialogues end — the mission will begin.

To complete this mission, you will have to provide support to Sun Clan members (Wu) as they try to break into the Fan Castle and defeat the enemy commander — Huang Zu. If you fail to siege the castle in time, lose morale, or your allies are defeated — the mission will be marked as failed.

Mission objectives

Start from the northeast base

Start from the northeaster base
Start from the northeaster base (Image via KOEI TECMO GAMES)

Once you enter the battlefield, start mowing down the enemy forces on the northeast base first and kill the officers to lower the enemy morale. Once you have cleared the path, charge way through to the center part of the map and join your allied forces.

Destroy the archer towers in the center

Destroy the archer towers
Destroy the archer towers (Image via KEOI TECMO GAMES)

Once you have arrived at the center and joined your allies, bring down the archer towers. Archers on these towers can perform volleys that can quickly eliminate chunks of your forces. Prioritize bringing each of these towers down.

Break through the main gate

Use the ladders or battering ram to get into the caste
Use the ladders or battering ram to get into the caste (Image via KEOI TECMO GAMES)

After clearing the field, Sun Jian’s forces will bring out the battering rams. You can either defend it from enemy officers or enter Fan Castle by climbing the ladders set up by Sun Ce on the left side of the wall. Once inside, clear the way to the main gate and open it to let your allies in.

Defeat Huang Zu

defeat Huang Zu to complete the mission
defeat Huang Zu to complete the mission (Image via KEOI TECMO GAMES)

Once inside, defeat the remaining enemy forces and the officer to force out Huang Zu. This boss wields Twin Pikes, so beware of his range and damage potential. He can also perform dash attacks that can put big dents on your health bar if you are not careful enough. Dodge his dashes and focus on dealing damage to wear him down.

Once Huang Zu falls, defeat his remaining forces. Afterward, the Siege of Fan Castle mission in Dynasty Warriors Origins will conclude.

