Dynasty Warriors Origins: Battle of Xu Province Guide (Chapter 3)

The Battle of Xu Province in Dynasty Warriors Origins becomes available once you progress through the main story missions of either Wei or Shu in chapter 3. The mission will appear when you receive the "Time is Passing" notification. Keep in mind that siding with either faction in this battle will lock you out of the opposing faction for the rest of the playthrough.

In this guide, we have shared everything you will need to know about completing the Battle of Xu Province in Dynasty Warriors Origins.

How to complete the Battle of Xu Province in Dynasty Warriors Origins

Steps for completing the battle at Xu Providence (Image via KOEI TECMO GAMES)

In the Battle of Xu Province, you will need to pick a side to fight for. The two factions to choose from are Wei, led by Cao Cao, and Shu, led by Liu Bei.

Wei (Cao Cao) Faction:

Victory Condition: Defeat Tao Qian.

Defeat Condition: Cao Cao flees.

Cao Cao flees. Consequences: If you choose Cao Cao’s faction, you will be locked out of joining the Shu faction for the remainder of the playthrough.

Shu (Liu Bei) Faction:

Victory Condition: Defeat Cao Cao.

Defeat Condition: Tao Qian or Liu Bei flees.

Tao Qian or Liu Bei flees. Consequences: Siding with Liu Bei locks you out of the Wei faction for the rest of the game.

Choosing a side here will significantly impact the progression of your story and the factions you can align with in later battles.

Read more: 10 things to know before playing Dynasty Warriors Origins

How to unlock the Battle of Xu Province

The Battle of Xu Province becomes available once you progress through the main story missions of either Wei or Shu. The mission will appear when you receive the "Time is Passing" notification in Battle of Xu Province in Dynasty Warriors Origins.

Mission objective:

Clear the north-western side of the map first

Start from the north and secure the bases on the sidelines (Image via KOEI TECMO GAMES)

Once you start the Battle of Xu Providence, you will spawn on the northwestern side of the map. Instead of rushing and joining your allies in the center, first clear this section of the map and secure a base. Once a base is secured, go to the center to help your allies.

Help Liu Bei and defend your base

Once you have cleared and secured your base, come to the center and help your allies to defend your base. Utilize the Charge tactic to break enemy lines and defeat the officers in the enemy army as fast as you can.

Clear the side bases

Focus on clearing enemy bases surrounding the main camp before attacking the central enemy position. Clear the armies and officers on the side bases of the map, and once you have carved your way through the sidelines, the enemy will be significantly weakened, left completely isolated in the center for your allies to mow down.

Monitor enemy courage events

During the battle, you will notice orange warning prompts indicating when enemies are preparing to attack your generals. These courage events focus on your leader, so it’s important to respond quickly and defend them to avoid losing the mission.

Defeat Cao Cao and his large force to complete the mission

After the allies break through the castle, defeat the officers to complete the mission (Image via KOEI TECMO GAMES)

Once you have cleared the map and your allies have successfully broken through the main castle, go all out on the enemy and defeat the enemy officers to complete the mission.

Also read: Dynasty Warriors Origins: Siege of Fan Castle guide (Chapter 3)

Using tactics and companions

Tactics:

Take full advantage of the Eyes of the Sacred Bird to help you plan your attack, particularly when dealing with groups of enemies. If you’re facing multiple officers, use War God Rage to temporarily gain invincibility.

Companion Synergy:

Make use of your companions, especially in group fights. Their help will be crucial when you are overwhelmed by enemies, and their abilities can assist in taking down officers or large forces. Don’t hesitate to use Arts and Assaults to push enemies away and regain control of chaotic situations in Dynasty Warriors Origins.

Battle Rewards

Winning the Battle of Xu Province in Dynasty Warriors Origins comes with various rewards based on your performance during the battle.

Weapon proficiency:

You will gain proficiency based on the weapons used during the battle. Higher proficiency levels unlock new skill trees and improve your Wanderer’s abilities.

Skill points:

Earned through the number of enemies defeated, skill points can be allocated to improve your character's abilities and enhance your performance in future battles.

Mount EXP:

The type of horse you use during battle will affect the amount of Mount EXP you gain. As your mount levels up, it will become faster and more resilient in Dynasty Warriors Origins.

