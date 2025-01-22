Dynasty Warriors Origins: Second Battle of Puyang guide (Chapter 3)

The Second Battle of Puyang in Dynasty Warriors Origins is a mission in Chapter 3 of Dynasty Warriors Origins. During this battle, you will be aligning with the Wei — Cao Cao’s faction. This mission is pretty straightforward, as you will have to aid your allies, claim enemy reinforcement points, and defeat Lu Bu and his forces.

In this guide, we have shared everything you will need to know about completing the Second Battle of Puyang in Dynasty Warriors Origins.

How to unlock the Second Battle of Puyang in Dynasty Warriors Origins

Start from the center and progress to the main castle clearing the sidelines (Image via KOEI TECMO GAMES)

The Second Battle of Puyang is unlocked after you reach Puyang in the Yan Province during Chapter 3. You need to complete the Battle of Yu Province to start this mission. During this mission, you will be fighting alongside Cao Cao to defeat Lu Bu.

Missions objectives

Capture reinforcement points as soon as you can (Image via KOEI TECMO GAMES)

Claim enemy reinforcement points

Once you start the Second Battle of Puyang in Dynasty Warriors Origins, you will spawn in the center of the map. Focus on clearing the armies and officers on the sidelines of the map and capture reinforcement points to isolate the enemy.

Help your allies and keep them alive

Keep your allies alive and their morale high (Image via KOEI TECMO GAMES)

During this battle, you can team up with Cao Cao's companions and you have to ensure that they are alive and don’t flee from the battlefield in order to complete this mission. You will also need their help to defeat the main boss of the mission, Lu Bu.

Defeat Lu Bu

Defeat Lu Bu to complete the mission (Image via KOEI TECMO GAMES)

Once you have cleared the path to the main castle on the map, help your allies to break in and claim the castle. Once inside, you will be greeted with a strong enemy force that will rush in to defeat you. Clear them and put all of your focus on Lu Bu —one of the hardest bosses in the game.

Dodge his devastating melee attacks and special abilities. Try to use weapons like Twin Pikes or Staff to apply CC on him while dealing constant damage. Once you successfully defeat Lu Bu, the Second Battle of Puyang in Dynasty Warriors Origins is completed.

