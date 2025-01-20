10 Best Accessories To Use In Dynasty Warriors Origins

Accessories in Dynasty Warriors Origins are special equipable items that you can use to receive special boosts to your stats. These items also have other benefits that can significantly improve your effectiveness on the battlefield. There are many choices available when it comes to accessories in Dynasty Warriors Origins, offering boosts for all kinds of playstyles.

In this list, we talk about the ten best accessories in Dynasty Warriors Origins that can be helpful to you no matter what build you run.

10 accessories in Dynasty Warriors Origins that you should use

1) Dragon’s Spleen

A great boost to Musou Gauge (Image via KOEI TECMO GAMES)

Unlike most accessories that enhance attack or defense, Dragon’s Spleen helps you out by boosting your Musou Gauge whenever you take damage. This may not seem very significant at first but, when you get frequently hit during large-scale battles, this boost quickly becomes quite powerful.

Since avoiding all damage is nearly impossible in these fights, this accessory makes sure that even incoming hits contribute to your ability to execute powerful Musou attacks. Pairing Dragon’s Spleen with other Musou-boosting accessories can make you more powerful or even overpowered in some cases.

2) Ravenous Spirit Amulet

Best for an aggressive playstyle (Image via KOEI TECMO GAMES)

If you prefer an aggressive playstyle, the Ravenous Spirit Amulet provides a valuable healing effect. Every time you defeat an enemy officer, you recover 5% of your health, a number that might seem small but quickly adds up in long battles. Since battles in Dynasty Warriors often feature multiple officers, this accessory provides a steady stream of passive healing.

By allowing you to regain health without relying on healing items, this accessory lets you go full berserk on the enemy lines.

3) Chimera Shell

Best defensive accessory (Image via KOEI TECMO GAMES)

If you're looking for the strongest defensive accessory, the Chimera Shell is the best choice for you. It grants a 60% increase in defense, which is the highest defense boost available from an accessory. Unlike other defense-focused items that activate under certain conditions, this accessory provides constant and reliable damage reduction.

This defensive boost is invaluable if you are struggling with survival, especially in large-scale battles or against elite officers.

4) Red Dragon's Talon

Constant boosts to your Musou Gauge (Image via KOEI TECMO GAMES)

The Red Dragon's Talon is one of the most useful accessories for enhancing your Musou attacks. It boosts your Musou Gauge fill rate by 10%, allowing you to unleash devastating special moves more frequently. These attacks are vital for clearing waves of enemies and dealing significant damage to powerful officers.

Equipping this accessory means more frequent access to Rage Mode, a state that enhances your combat abilities significantly.

5) Sash of Peerless Might

Great damage boost with a condition (Image via KOEI TECMO GAMES)

The Sash of Peerless Might is another fantastic accessory for boosting attack, but with a condition — your health must remain above 50%. When this condition is met, your attack power increases by 15%.

This accessory is particularly effective for skilled players who can dodge effectively and maintain their health during fights. The attack boost makes it an excellent choice for longer battles where consistent high damage is essential. The 15% attack boost applies to both normal and special attacks.

6) Sun Tzu’s Art of War

Best for tactic-heavy builds (Image via KOEI TECMO GAMES)

The Sun Tzu’s Art of War accessory provides a 30% attack increase whenever you successfully use a tactic. This accessory is even more effective when combined with Master Wu’s Teachings, which extends the duration of morale drops from tactics.

Since tactics are an integral part of combat, this attack boost can be activated frequently in Dynasty Warriors Origins.

7) Phoenix Wing

A great survivability boost (Image via KOEI TECMO GAMES)

Survivability is key in Dynasty Warriors: Origins, and the Phoenix Wing greatly improves your ability to endure longer fights. It increases your maximum health by 30%, making it one of the most reliable accessories for improving durability in battle.

Unlike some accessories that provide conditional bonuses, the Phoenix Wing offers a constant benefit, making it effective in every situation. Whether you're facing a single powerful officer or overwhelming waves of enemies in Dynasty Warriors Origins.

8) Disc of Huanglong

Increase Battle Arts usage (Image via KOEI TECMO GAMES)

Battle Arts are some of the most powerful abilities in the game, but they often consume large amounts of stamina. The Disc of Huanglong reduces stamina consumption for Battle Arts by one point, making it easier to use these abilities more often.

Reducing stamina usage might seem like a small benefit, but it allows for more frequent execution of powerful moves, increasing both damage output and combat efficiency in Dynasty Warriors Origins.

9) Lion’s Fang

A flat boost to your attack (Image via KOEI TECMO GAMES)

If you're looking for a simple yet highly effective attack boost, the Lion’s Fang is one of the best choices. It grants a flat 15% increase to attack power, meaning you always deal more damage without needing to fulfill any specific conditions.

This makes the Lion’s Fang one of the most reliable accessories in the game, as its bonus is active at all times. Whether you're facing a horde of enemies or a powerful boss, this accessory guarantees a significant damage boost in Dynasty Warriors Origins.

10) Ancient Turtle’s Shell

Great secondary defense option (Image via KOEI TECMO GAMES)

For those who need extra defense but don’t want to go all-in with the Chimera Shell, the Ancient Turtle’s Shell offers a 20% defense boost. While not as powerful as the Chimera Shell’s 60% boost, it still provides a noticeable reduction in damage taken in Dynasty Warriors Origins.

This makes it a great option for players who want a balanced approach to defense without sacrificing other accessory slots. It’s particularly helpful for newer players who may struggle with survival and need extra protection in the early stages of the game.

