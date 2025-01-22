Dynasty Warriors Origins: Battle of Beihai walkthrough (Chapter 3, Shu)

Dynasty Warriors Origins’ Battle of Beihai is the first Shu mission you have a chance to take on in Chapter 3. When the chapter begins, you’ll have to complete a specific number of missions if you want to join a faction — and if you decide to back the green and join Liu Bei’s Shu, this is where it all begins for you. Thankfully, after the hectic nature of Chapter 2, Chapter 3 starts off relatively easy.

When you’re ready, head to Qing Province and get ready to help out against the Yellow Turbans in Chapter 3’s Battle of Beihai in Dynasty Warriors Origins. Guan Hai of the Yellow Turbans is the goal, so don’t let him keep oppressing the people.

How to complete Battle of Beihai in Dynasty Warriors Origins

Victory Condition : Defeat Guan Hai

: Defeat Guan Hai Defeat Condition: Kong Rong, Liu Bei, or Taishi Ci is forced to flee, or any of the castle gates are destroyed.

It's all about stopping sieges before they get started (Image via Koei Tecmo)

Dynasty Warriors Origins’ Battle of Beihai might sound like a challenging map since you have so many defeat conditions, but it really isn’t. If an ally should start weakening, make your way to them and they’ll get a nice, big health boost, keeping them in the fight. The route I picked for this battle should be a simple one, as well.

Preparation for Battle

Weapon: Podao

Gem: Oblivion

Battle Arts:

Sp. Sea of Flames

Dragon Sweep Slash

Sp. Palm Strike

Blade Typhoon

Accessory:

Divine Turtle’s Shell

Drum of Zealous Advance

Unlocking Battle of Beihai in Dynasty Warriors Origins

This is the scene you want at the end (Image via Koei Tecmo)

The Battle of Beihai unlocks automatically at the start of Chapter 3 in Dynasty Warriors Origins. All you have to do is head to the Shu flags, watch the cutscenes, and get started. This doesn’t force you down any particular route, either. You’ve still got some time to make up your mind.

Battle of Beihai walkthrough for Dynasty Warriors Origins

Break through the Yellow Turbans’ defenses

Defeat the Siege weapons

Defeat the reinforcements

The first soldiers aren't a big deal — mow them down (Image via Koei Tecmo)

When the of Beihai starts in Dynasty Warriors Origins, Taishi Ci declares he needs help rescuing Lord Kong Rong. To start off, I rode north, and took out the generic generals on the way — nobody was especially powerful, so they were swept down in a few hits with the Podao.

Follow the route northeast, taking out the generic Yellow Turban officers on the way. The goal is to reach that “A” on the map, where your allies are struggling. So clear through the generic officers and rush your horse to the “A” as fast as you can. Right around this time, Guan Hai will declare that the siege of the castle is going to begin.

You’ll see a few locations on the map where they are moving siege weapons into position as a part of Dynasty Warriors Origins’ Battle of Beihai. Start moving west, to take care of the siege weapons, and the rear guard that appear on the map. If you see your allies struggle in the south, make that a focal point.

Look for areas like this to find the siege locations (Image via Koei Tecmo)

You’ll see lots of generic officers near the gates of the castle, while the siege weapons are a bit off in the distance. This map can be tricky if you can’t spot the entrance to the various siege areas. They’re on a higher platform, usually led to by a set of wooden steps. They’re out of the way, but you can see what the entrance looks like in the image above.

Get to the siege locations and bring down those weapons, while also going back to defeat generic Yellow Turban soldiers. You don’t want a single part of this castle to break down. You may wind up seeing huge groups of soldiers and officers trying to get into the castle. Make those your priority in Dynasty Warriors Origins.

There are going to be tons of generic officers to take down (Image via Koei Tecmo)

You’ll also occasionally see incoming groups/waves of troops — you’ll have to balance how far away they are versus any other threats. Once all the siege weapons are destroyed, the defense of the castle gets much easier. However, reinforcements are going to start spawning from far away, and you’ll need to take out each group as it comes in.

These groups aren’t powerful, but there are enough of them to feel a bit stressful. Just cleave through the soldiers and generic Yellow Turban officers to get closer and closer to the final officer leading this siege — Guan Hai. With enough reinforcements down, Guan Hai will lead his own charge.

Don't let those final officers get anywhere — intercept and destroy (Image via Koei Tecmo)

He’s down in the south-central portion of the map. You can ride down to meet him before he even gets to the castle. Don’t keep him waiting — ride down through the Yellow Turbans for the Battle of Beihai. He’s a generic spear wielder, but even his four Fortitude won’t be a match for your Podao.

Once Guan Hai is defeated, the Battle of Beihai will be over. He’s not alone, though, but even Pei Yuanshao isn’t going to be a serious threat. From here, you can move on to bigger and better things.

