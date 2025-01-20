Dynasty Warriors Origins: List of all available Tactics

Tactics in Dynasty Warriors Origins are one of the main abilities that you can use to defeat legions of enemies. It lets you command the formation of all nearby troops and allies. There’s a wide range of Tactics available in the game, each with a special ability that can either damage your foes or offer you and your teammates various buffs.

This guide lists all the Tactics in Dynasty Warriors Origins and mentions how you can use them.

All the available Tactics in Dynasty Warriors Origins

You can turn the tide of the battle using the proper Tactics (Image via KOEI TECMO GAMES)

Tactic Cooldown Description Battle Roar 300s Emit a fierce war cry that disrupts enemy forces. Dramatic Success: Reduces enemy Courage. Charge 150s Lead an infantry charge straight into enemy lines. Defensive 180s Form a solid defensive stance to absorb and weaken incoming attacks. Encirclement 210s Flank and surround the enemy before launching a devastating assault. Encouragement 60s Boost the morale and combat effectiveness of allied troops. Flaming Volley 240s Rain down a barrage of fire arrows. Dramatic Success: Reduces the Courage of enemies struck from elevated positions. Invigoration 90s Significantly enhance the strength and endurance of allied forces. Mounted Charge 420s Command a fearsome cavalry assault to break enemy ranks. Dramatic Success: Lowers Courage of distant enemies. Order to Defend 30s Assign guards to hold a position until ordered to retreat or defeated. Order to March 30s Direct guards to advance to a chosen location, continuing until recalled or eliminated. Order to Protect 30s Command guards to shield an allied officer from harm until reassigned or defeated. Spear Wall 90s Arrange troops in a spear formation to intercept and repel enemy charges. Dramatic Success: Reduces enemy Courage. Stone Throw 240s Launch a devastating volley of stones at foes. Dramatic Success: Lowers Courage of enemies hit from above. Volley 150s Fire a coordinated arrow barrage at enemy forces. Dramatic Success: Reduces Courage of targets struck from higher ground.

How to use Tactics in Dynasty Warriors Origins

Using Tactics isn't very difficult in game (Image via KOEI TECMO GAMES)

You'll get access to Tactics once you reach Chapter 2 - Battle of Sishui Gate. Upon unlocking this system, the only one available initially is Volley, which can be used immediately in battle.

Do note that Tactics can only be equipped during Battle Preparation. To do this, navigate to the Squad tab, select a Tactic slot, and choose from the available Tactics. Players can equip up to three (3) Tactics at a time, allowing for strategic customization before heading into battle.

To activate Tactics, press the assigned button to bring up the Tactics wheel, then select one of the three equipped Tactics. If you want, you can manually reassign the Tactics button through the Controls menu under the System tab in the game settings.

