Dynasty Warriors Origins: List of all available Tactics

Tactics in Dynasty Warriors Origins are one of the main abilities that you can use to defeat legions of enemies. It lets you command the formation of all nearby troops and allies. There’s a wide range of Tactics available in the game, each with a special ability that can either damage your foes or offer you and your teammates various buffs.
This guide lists all the Tactics in Dynasty Warriors Origins and mentions how you can use them.
All the available Tactics in Dynasty Warriors Origins
How to use Tactics in Dynasty Warriors Origins
You'll get access to Tactics once you reach Chapter 2 - Battle of Sishui Gate. Upon unlocking this system, the only one available initially is Volley, which can be used immediately in battle.
Do note that Tactics can only be equipped during Battle Preparation. To do this, navigate to the Squad tab, select a Tactic slot, and choose from the available Tactics. Players can equip up to three (3) Tactics at a time, allowing for strategic customization before heading into battle.
To activate Tactics, press the assigned button to bring up the Tactics wheel, then select one of the three equipped Tactics. If you want, you can manually reassign the Tactics button through the Controls menu under the System tab in the game settings.
