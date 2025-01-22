Dynasty Warriors Origins: Rescue of Lu Bu (Chapter 3, Shu)

Liu Bei makes many decisions across Dynasty Warriors Origins, but few are as tragic as the one made in Rescue of Lu Bu. The future founder of Shu decided that while Lu Bu is surely a wild beast and has betrayed two masters already, he could rein him in, and have him as a friend. The hope, however misplaced, was to have him as a force of nature that helped in battle, and he wouldn’t betray a third master. Unfortunately, that’s not how the story played out.

This is one of the early missions in Chapter 3 of Dynasty Warriors Origins, and a must-play if you plan on joining the Shu faction later on in the chapter. If this is the route you’ve decided to go, here’s what you need to know.

How to complete Rescue of Lu Bu in Dynasty Warriors Origins

Victory Condition : Yuan Shao is defeated, or Lu Bu reaches the escape point.

: Yuan Shao is defeated, or Lu Bu reaches the escape point. Defeat Condition: Either Lu Bu or Liu Bei is forced to flee.

For the most part, I ignored Yuan Shao and dealt with reinforcements (Image via Koei Tecmo)

The Rescue of Lu Bu is a relatively simple battle in Dynasty Warriors Origins - you need to make sure Lu Bu makes his way to the escape point, or you defeat Yuan Shao. Both objectives are fine - whichever you prefer to do, but just make sure Liu Bei and Lu Bu are both safe.

Preparation for Battle

Weapon: Podao

Gem: Oblivion

Battle Arts:

Sp. Sea of Flames

Dragon Sweep Slash

Sp. Palm Strike

Blade Typhoon

Accessory:

Divine Turtle’s Shell

Drum of Zealous Advance

Unlocking Rescue of Lu Bu in Dynasty Warriors Origins

It's up to Liu Bei to keep Lu Bu alive — but should you? (Image via Koei Tecmo)

After the Battle of Xiaopei in Dynasty Warriors Origins, you’ll have to sit through a few cutscenes that ultimately lead to the Rescue of Lu Bu. It’s not a challenging battle to find. The only difference is that you can still do missions for other factions at this time.

Rescue of Lu Bu walkthrough in Dynasty Warriors Origins

Rendezvous with Lu Bu

Aid Lu Bu with the defeat of Yuan Shao’s soldiers

Defeat Cao Cao's Large Force

The start of the mission involves defeating Yuan Shao's men (Image via Koei Tecmo)

As soon as you enter the Rescue of Lu Bu, the goal is going to be to meet up with Lu Bu in Dynasty Warriors Origins. You’ll likely run into Lu Weihuang as an enemy right away — they won’t take much to put away. Guo Tu and a generic officer will also be in the mass of soldiers directly ahead of you.

From there, ride north, to deal with Han Meng, as Yuan Shao boasts that his superior numbers will end Lu Bu's spell on this battlefield. Han Meng’s going to be accompanied by at least one generic Yuan Shao general, likely two — with the second being a little further up the path.

Ride south down the nearby pass, and you’ll see Lu Bu in heated combat with Gao Lan almost certainly. Instead of helping him, ride southwest, and aid Guan Yu against Zhang He and his ally. You’ll probably get challenged to a duel. Using Sea of Flames and Blade Typhoon, it should be a simple matter to put him away.

It's almost time for reinforcements, so make Liu Bei's life a bit easier (Image via Koei Tecmo)

Now you’re free to ride up to help with He Mao, Gao Lan, Yuan Shang, Yuan Xi, and Chunyiu Qiong. These soldiers aren't a match for Lu Bu, much less you at this point. Defeating them will progress the Rescue of Lu Bu mission in Dynasty Warriors Origins.

Head northeast and you’ll run into Yuan Shao’s Large Force. You’ll find tons of officers here — Yan Liang, Wen Chou, Tian Feng, pretty much anyone who was anyone in the Yuan Shao forces in the novel. However, around this time, Cao Cao — who is also your enemy — is going to show up on the western side of the map.

Instead of dealing with Yuan Shao further, head west to deal with Cao Cao and his Large Force. Lu Bu will agree to retreat at this point. Take the northern route, sweep through the nearby fort, and slay Xu Zhu and Lu Qian.

Now, the focus is Cao Cao. Take him out! (Image via Koei Tecmo)

Ride into the Cao Cao Large Force and begin cleaving your way through them. Lu Bu can’t escape with this giant army in the way during the Rescue of Lu Bu in Dynasty Warriors Origins. All of Cao Cao’s heavy hitters are here, including Dian Wei. He also has several annoying Chariot units.

Beware that Full Chariot Charge Grand Tactic, but just defeat two Chariots and it will get dispersed. At this same time, Liu Bei will be locked into battle with the Yuan Shao Large Force. Keep an eye on Liu Bei, but keep your focus on getting to/defeating Cao Cao. Slaying him will break up the large force.

There’s one more group of Cao Cao soldiers to deal with, and that’s down in the bottom left of the map — ride down and fight Yu Jin, while also saving Chen Gong, if possible. With Cao Cao’s Large Force disassembled, that’s the end of the mission. Lu Bu will safely escape, and you can move on.

