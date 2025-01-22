Rescue Emperor Xian in Dynasty Warriors Origins is a mission from chapter 3. This mission is a Cao Cao faction mission, which means during this mission you will have Cao Cao’s companions on your side. Completing the mission will deepen your bond with Cao Cao’s faction.
In this guide, we delve into everything you will need to know about completing the Rescue Emperor Xian mission in Dynasty Warriors Origins.
How to unlock the Rescue Emperor Xian mission in Dynasty Warriors Origins
To unlock the Rescue Emperor Xian mission, you should progress in chapter 3 until you reach the Sili province. You will then need to unlock and complete the Second Battle of Puyang mission to get access to the Rescue of Emperor Xian mission. During the mission, you will be tasked with guarding and escorting a carriage carrying Emperor Xian to help him escape.
How to complete the Rescue Emperor Xian mission in Dynasty Warriors Origins
Clear the path for the carriage
Once you start the mission, you will spawn in the middle of the map near the carriage. Kill the officers and clear the armies in front of the carriage so that it can start moving.
Clear the sidelines
Once you have cleared the path in front of the carriage, move and focus on the sidelines. Go ahead and clear the enemy forces and officers to secure the enemy bases on the sidelines. Once these bases are secured, wait for enemy forces to emerge and keep them engaged so they don’t get to the carriage.
Defeat Li Jue and complete the mission
Once the carriage reaches a safe position near the castle, Li Jue and his Large Force will emerge. You will have to quickly reposition and confront Li Jue, Guo Si, and defeat their Large Force while the carriage safely makes its passage. Once you defeat Li Jue and his forces, the mission will be complete.
