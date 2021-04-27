How to get the Luqueta character and Time Travellers weapon loot crate for free using Free Fire redeem code

Redeem codes are often regarded as the best way to acquire Free Fire items at no cost. These codes are made up of 12 alphanumeric characters and can only be used by users on a particular server.

Garena often releases these codes on their official social media handles and livestreams. However, they only work for a limited period of time.

This article provides players with the latest Free Fire redeem code to get the Luqueta character and the Time Travellers weapon loot crate.

Obtaining Luqueta character and Time Travellers weapon loot crate for free using a Free Fire redeem code

Luqueta Character, Time Travellers Weapon Loot Crate, 3x Diamond Royale Voucher and Double EXP Card

Redeem code: H28UZG5ATK2R

Rewards: Luqueta Character, Top Pastry Chef (Head), Time Travellers Weapon Loot Crate, 3x Diamond Royale Voucher, Double EXP Card (3d).

This is a working Free Fire redeem code, and players should use it as soon as possible.

Note: The code provided above will only work for users playing on the Europe server. If players who are not from the specified server try to use it, they will encounter an error stating that the code cannot be used in their region.

Redeeming rewards using redeem codes

Players can follow the steps given below to use Free Fire redeem codes:

Step 1: All the redeem codes can be claimed from the official Free Fire rewards redemption website. Players can click this link to visit the website.

Login with any of the preferred platforms

Step 2: Players should log in to their Free Fire account via any platform they have linked their account to.

Players will have to link their account to Facebook, Google, VK, Twitter, Apple ID or Huawei ID as users with guest accounts will not be able to use the redeem code.

Step 3: Once logged in, they need to enter the redeem code in the text field and press the confirm button.

Step 4: Players will receive the rewards within 24 hours of successful redemption. These rewards can be collected from the in-game mail section. All currency-based rewards will be credited directly to the player's account.

If a player faces any error while using the redeem code, it likely means that the code has expired and cannot be used any further.