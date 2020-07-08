How to get M416 glacier skin in PUBG Mobile

Here are the steps to get a free M416 glacier skin in PUBG Mobile.

This cosmetic is one of the most-loved ones in the entire game.

Free M416 glacier skin in PUBG Mobile

PUBG Mobile offers players a variety of weapons to help fight for survival on the battlefield. Since its release, several updates of PUBG Mobile have brought many new gun skins to the game, like the M416 glacier, AKM golden and ScarL beast skins. Ranging from redeeming codes to crate opening, these skins can be acquired by several methods.

In one of the previous updates, the developers had introduced the M416 glacier skin, which has now become a sensation among PUBG Mobile players. Its premium finish and attractive design make it something that every player wants to keep in their inventory. Even during matches, it gives an extraordinary experience to users, especially in FPP mode.

However, a lot of players are unaware of the process to get the M416 glacier skin in PUBG Mobile. Thus, we have created an easy guide, through which any player can get their hands on this skin, and brag about it.

How to get M416 glacier skin in PUBG Mobile?

There are two popular methods which are used to get weapon skins in PUBG Mobile. Similarly, to get the M416 skin, players can either redeem a unique code or open the classic crate in the game.

Method 1: Redeem code

PUBG Mobile redeem code

PUBG Mobile often shares redeem codes on their social media handles, which can be used to get various reward items in-game. Players will have to keep track of these SM handles to get the redeem codes. Once the developers release the the M416 Glacier skin code, players can redeem it from here:

https://www.pubgmobile.com/act/a20180515iggamepc/

Method 2: Open classic crate

Free classic crate coupons

To get M416 glacier skin via this method, players are required to spend some cash to buy UC currency in PUBG Mobile. Moreover, they can also use classic coupons, which can be obtained by completing achievements and missions in the game. Go to the shop>>crates>>classic crate and start opening these crates. If you are lucky, then you will get your desired skin.

Conclusion

There's no direct method to purchase the M416 glacier skin. However, we suggest to follow the redeem code method, as many don't want to spend money in PUBG Mobile. As it's a free process, it is considered the most prominent one to get free reward items.

