How to get the MA70 HB XMOD2 Iconic Light Machine gun in Cyberpunk 2077

After the latest Cyberpunk 2077 2.1 patch update, you will now be able to get your hands on some additional iconic weapons, like the MA70 HB XMOD2 light machine gun, hidden throughout the map. Patch 2.1 was the final major update for the game, and along with a metro, and a Radioport, it also introduced more weapons to both the base title as well as the Phantom Liberty expansion.

The MA70 HB XMOD2 is one of the harder weapons to find in the new district of Dogtown. However, if you're going for a light machine gun build, you might be interested in getting your hands on it.

This Cyberpunk 2077 guide will go over how to get your hands on the MA70 HB XMOD2 light machine gun after the 2.1 version update.

Where to find the iconic MA70 HB XMOD2 Light Machine Gun in Cyberpunk 2077?

Start searching from the Luxor High Wellness Spa. (Image via CDPR)

To get the MA70 HB XMOD2 iconic weapon, you will be required to make your way to the place where the Phantom Liberty DLC narrative kicks off in Cyberpunk 2077. The closest fast travel point will be the Luxor High Wellness Spa, which is found in the area where you encountered the Voodoo Boys.

Once you have completed the “Lucretia My Reflection” quest in Phantom Liberty, you will then be able to freely move in and out of Dogtown.

To get the iconic weapon, you will need to:

Make your way to the Luxor Wellness Spa fast travel point, and from there, make a right and head to the pass that goes below the building. Keep going till you reach some slanted structures that are on the left.

Search for a gap in the guardrail, which overlooks a destroyed helicopter, and some vegetation is already growing on it. Make your way to the chopper and search for a door on the near side.

It will have a 10 Body stat check. So if you meet it, you will be able to rip the door open. Alternately, if you don't meet the stat requirement, you can always equip some Gorilla arms at the nearest Ripperdoc, come back, and then rip open the door.

Once you have the door open, you will be able to get the MA70 HB XMOD2 LMG in Cyberpunk 2077.

Search for the destroyed chopper with vegetation growing on it. (Image via CDPR)

The MA70 HB XMOD2 is one of the better light machine guns in the RPG and comes with two mod slots. It’s also a Power Weapon that allows bullets to ricochet off surfaces.