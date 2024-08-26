How to get Maitreya's Orb Curio in Black Myth Wukong

Maitreya's Orb Curio in Black Myth Wukong is a powerful artifact that you can get by defeating the Non-Able boss. This Curio is extremely useful, as it lets you dodge fatal blows by enemies, allowing you to easily survive challenging bosses in Black Myth Wukong. Maitreya's Orb Curio in Black Myth Wukong can be found in Chapter 3 of the game.

This article explains where to find Maitreya's Orb Curio in Black Myth Wukong.

Where to find Maitreya's Orb Curio in Black Myth Wukong

The Curio in Black Myth Wukong (Image via GameScience)

Maitreya's Orb is one of the best Curios in Black Myth Wukong for a simple reason: it allows you to survive a fatal blow after you hit the enemy a set number of times. However, the number of hits that you need to land is unspecified.

Trending

You can obtain this Curio by defeating the Non-Able boss while roaming the Valley of Ectasy region. Defeating it will drop the Curio, after which you can equip and use it.

Location

Teleport to the Valley of Ecstasy/ Brook of Bliss Keeper's Shrine. From here, take the stairs to your right and climb the hill to your left. Go till you see a pagoda and then follow the path to your right till you come into an open field. This is where you will find the Non-Able boss waiting for you.

How to defeat the Non-Able boss and obtain Maitreya's Orb Curio in Black Myth Wukong

The Non-Able boss (Image via GameScience)

The Non-Able boss is one of the most challenging optional bosses in Black Myth Wukong. Here are a few tips and tricks to take him down:

The boss has two phases: the first is easy, as you will need to avoid his kicks. However, the difficulty ramps up significantly in the second phase.

His kicks, despite being slow, can still take out a chunk of your HP bar. Try to avoid them to save your Gourd's Wine for the second phase.

Do not waste much mana in the first phase.

He will generally have a wind-up animation before using his punches. Watch out for them and get ready to dodge.

He can often punch you and send you flying. Avoid these attacks at all costs.

Defeat the Non-Able boss to obtain its spirit and Maitreya's Orb Curio in Black Myth Wukong.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for today's Wordle answer or some helpful Strands hints for today's NYT games? We've got all the solutions and tips you need right here!