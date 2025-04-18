How to get the Mark X Tacticus Breastplate in Warhammer 40k Space Marine 2 for free

If you're a true loyalist who would like to get your hands on the Mark X Tacticus Breastplate in Warhammer 40k Space Marine 2 for free, here's your chance; seize it, brothers! In honor of the Trygon update (v7.0), all Battle Brothers are entitled to receive this blessed piece of wargear if they can complete a task for The Emperor.

Ad

This Breastplate is part of the Mark X Tacticus Power Armour, which is usually worn by an Intercessor. These Primaris Space Marines are the beating heart of the force. Their will and resolve are indomitable in battle.

Here's how to get your hands on the Mark X Tacticus Breastplate in Warhammer 40k Space Marine 2 for free.

Bring down 200,000 Trygons to get the Mark X Tacticus Breastplate in Warhammer 40k Space Marine 2 for free

As this is the Community Event for April 2025, the task at hand is a joint venture. All Battle Brothers must pull their weight in combat and bring down a total of 200,000 Trygons. It will not be easy, but then again, things are rarely so in the Grimdark of the 41st millennium.

Ad

Trending

This Tyranid unit is a cut above the rest. It is capable of leading hordes into battle and is deployed behind enemy lines to wreak havoc. This creature is similar to the Ravener but towers over the mighty Carnifex. You will encounter this foe in the newly added Operation (PvE) called Exfiltration.

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Community Event is currently live and will run until April 27, 2025. The exact time for it to end has not been disclosed, but we can assume that it is 11 AM UTC. This is because it started on April 17, 2025, at 11 AM UTC. The developers will likely want to stick to one solidified time to make things easier for the community.

Lastly, you will have to link your main account to PrismRay. Otherwise, you will not be able to get the Mark X Tacticus Breastplate in Warhammer 40k Space Marine 2 for free, even if the task is completed.

Ad

Having said that, all that remains for you is to choose your fellow Battle Royale and join the fray on Avarax to bring down Trygons. Make sure you use every weapon at your disposal to disperse this Xeno threat and slow down the advance of Hive Fleet Leviathan.

Read more Warhammer 40k Space Marine 2 articles here:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Matthew Wilkins Matthew Wilkins is one of the top writers at Sportskeeda Gaming, having crossed 15 million views in just over three years. Matthew currently writes for Fortnite, MMO, and other sections as well. Speaking with developers of the Total War franchise and reviewing numerous AAA games have been key milestones in his career so far.



Matthew is a Communicative English Major, and his skills and experience have helped him dig deep in the world of esports and gaming journalism. He prioritizes accuracy and ensures nothing is second-guessed. Being connected to the community is an important aspect of his life, as it helps him keep track of credible insiders and leakers to be among the first to report on breaking news.



Matthew grew up playing video games, with Age of Empires serving as his gateway into the world. Currently, he leans towards real-time as well as turn-based strategy games, 4x, and similar genres, and frequently binge-plays solo or multiplayer titles on PC. His love for Red Dead Redemption 2 and Stellaris are unparalleled, matched perhaps only by Fortnite. Matthew is also a vocalist and performs a variety of genres like Glam Rock, Pop, Heavy Metal, and Rock when not writing. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.