Warhammer 40k Space Marine 2 Trygon update 7.0 patch notes revealed

The Warhammer 40k Space Marine 2 Trygon update 7.0 patch notes are here, and there is truly far too much to read at once. The developers have been working hard, and the length of the patch notes justified the time they took to prep this update.

Ad

Many changes have been introduced, each defined via the Warhammer 40k Space Marine 2 Trygon update 7.0 patch notes. You'll find numerous improvements implemented as well, especially to Perks.

That said, here are the Warhammer 40k Space Marine 2 Trygon update 7.0 patch notes.

Warhammer 40k Space Marine 2 Warhammer 40k Space Marine 2 Trygon update 7.0 patch notes

New features listed in the Warhammer 40k Space Marine 2 Trygon update 7.0 patch notes

Ad

Trending

A new Operation has been added (Image via Focus Entertainment)

The Warhammer 40k Space Marine 2 Trygon update 7.0 patch notes include a flurry of changes and new features added to the game. There's a new Operation called Exfiltration, Private Lobbies in PvP, Prestige Ranks in PvE, more weapons, and new matchmaking options.

Ad

New Operation — Exfiltration

Exfiltration takes place on Avarax at the outskirts of an Imperial Hive City ravaged by the Tyranids. Your mission is to reach a Mechanicus facility, extract a rogue Tech-Priest and fight a Trygon; a giant, burrowing Tyranid that creates underground passageways for other Tyranid organisms.

Private Lobbies in PvP:

A custom lobby to invite your fellow Space Marines. You can choose the mode and map, and also change the gameplay settings, like score or time limit or even damage modifiers to create your own fun game modes.

Ad

Prestige Ranks in PvE:

The Prestige system allows you to continue empowering your Class even after reaching the maximum level. Once you have reached level 25, go to the Armouring Hall and follow the activation procedure in the Skill Tree screen. There, you can reset the Class' progress to the first level to unlock one Prestige Perk. After this, you can raise the Class level to 25 again. Thus, a Class can get up to 4 active Prestige Perks simultaneously. Each prestige rank increases XP gain by 10%.

Progressing your Prestige ranks will also grant you unique cosmetic rewards for each rank you unlock.

Ad

PvE Extended List of Available Weapons:

Heavy : Heavy Bolt Rifle | Heavy Bolt Pistol

: Heavy Bolt Rifle | Heavy Bolt Pistol Tactical : Combat Knife | Plasma Pistol | Heavy Bolt Pistol

: Combat Knife | Plasma Pistol | Heavy Bolt Pistol Assault : Power Sword | Plasma Pistol

: Power Sword | Plasma Pistol Bulwark : Heavy Bolt Pistol

: Heavy Bolt Pistol Sniper : Heavy Bolt Pistol | Instigator Bolt Carbine

: Heavy Bolt Pistol | Instigator Bolt Carbine Vanguard: Heavy Bolt Pistol | Bolt Carbine

New Secondary Weapon: Inferno Pistol:

Available for Sniper, Heavy, Assault and Vanguard classes.

Class-based matchmaking in Operations mode:

This is a first iteration of the system that is designed to reduce frequency of matchmaking with other people with the same classes. It is not going to prevent this 100%, there will always be some edge cases. We will be tweaking and improving the system on our backend as we go.

Ad

Experimental skill-based matchmaking and team balancing in Eternal War mode:

This system should make matchmaking in PvP more fair. This is an experimental feature, we will be turning it on and off on the backend and monitoring the results. It will take a while for it to shape up.

Public Test Server (PTS):

Ad

New Season Pass Content listed in the Warhammer 40k Space Marine 2 Trygon update 7.0 patch notes

Space Wolves (Image via Focus Entertainment)

Space wolves and Imperial Fists, rejoice! The Warhammer 40k Space Marine 2 Trygon update 7.0 patch notes shed light on new content for these two Chapters. Here is what you can expect:

Ad

Space Wolves Chapter Pack:

Space Wolves Chapter Champion (Vanguard).

Space Wolves Chapter Weapon Skins (Bolt Carbine, Thunder Hammer, Chainsword).

Space Wolves Chapter Customisation (Helmet, Chest, Pauldron, Greave, Heraldry markings).

Imperial Fists Champion Pack:

Imperial Fists Champion (Tactical).

Imperial Fists Signature Weapon Skin (Plasma Incinerator).

New customizations listed in the Warhammer 40k Space Marine 2 Trygon update 7.0 patch notes

Imperial Fists (Image via Focus Entertainment)

Rejoice, for there are new customization options for you to choose from and implement. There are also minor fixes for customisation of armour parts and emblems. Here is what to expect:

Ad

New Colours:

New default colours Volupus Pink and Thousand Sons Blue.

Bulwark Cloth Recolouring:

New feature to recolour the cloth for Bulwark tabard has been added as an option for the chest armour piece for customisation.

Hands Recolouring:

New feature to recolour the gauntlet armour piece is added. Now the primary colour is used to colour a fist and the secondary one colours a wrist and a shoulder part of the hand.

Ad

Gameplay & balancing tweaks listed in the Warhammer 40k Space Marine 2 Trygon update 7.0 patch notes

Weapons have been tweaked (Image via Focus Entertainment || Sportskeeda Gaming)

Aside from new content and changes to content, many gameplay and balancing tweaks were implemented as well, as per the Warhammer 40k Space Marine 2 Trygon update 7.0 patch notes. Here are the changes:

Ad

Progression rewards:

Rebalance Rewards in the Eternal War Mode: Match rewards are increased by 50%.

Match rewards are increased by 50%. Base EXP for PvE is increased: Base XP for all difficulties in Operation Mode is increased by 10%.

PvE Weapon Perks update:

Heavy Bolt Rifle updated perks and other changes listed in the Warhammer 40k Space Marine 2 Trygon update 7.0 patch notes:

"Perpetual Precision" (Master-Crafted tier): The perk has been replaced with "Cleaving Fire" (Shots will penetrate enemy Block Stances dealing 25% of the usual Damage)

(Master-Crafted tier): The perk has been replaced with (Shots will penetrate enemy Block Stances dealing 25% of the usual Damage) "Able Precision" (Artificer tier): The perk has been reworked, the new version is “Remote Threat” (Enemies at a distance of more than 25 metres take 20% more Damage)

(Artificer tier): The perk has been reworked, the new version is (Enemies at a distance of more than 25 metres take 20% more Damage) "Fast Regeneration 1" (Artificer tier): Replaced with "Head Hunter" (Headshots deal 10% more Damage)

(Artificer tier): Replaced with (Headshots deal 10% more Damage) "Fast Regeneration 2" (Artificer tier): Completely reworked, the new perk is “Recoupment” : Killing a Majoris-level or higher enemy with a headshot with this weapon restores 1 Armour Segment. Cooldown is 15 seconds.

(Artificer tier): Completely reworked, the new perk is : Killing a Majoris-level or higher enemy with a headshot with this weapon restores 1 Armour Segment. Cooldown is 15 seconds. "Head Hunter 2” (Artificer tier): Completely reworked, the new perk is “Tactical Precision” : Headshots deal 20% more Damage. Non-Headshot Damage decreases by 10%.

(Artificer tier): Completely reworked, the new perk is : Headshots deal 20% more Damage. Non-Headshot Damage decreases by 10%. "Rapid Health" (Relic tier): Health restoration increased from 5% to 10%. No longer has a cooldown.

(Relic tier): Health restoration increased from 5% to 10%. No longer has a cooldown. "Rampage" (Relic tier): duration effect increased from 5 to 10 seconds. Cooldown decreased from 30 to 15 seconds.

(Relic tier): duration effect increased from 5 to 10 seconds. Cooldown decreased from 30 to 15 seconds. "Honed Precision" (Relic tier): Maximum Spread decreased by 25% to 50%.

(Relic tier): Maximum Spread decreased by 25% to 50%. "Chaos Eliminator" (Relic tier): Replaced with “Divine Might” (Damage increases by 10%).

(Relic tier): Replaced with (Damage increases by 10%). "Tyranid Eliminator" (Relic tier): Replaced with “Remote Threat” (Enemies at a distance of more than 25 metres take 20% more Damage)

Ad

Bolt Rifle updated perks and other changes listed in the Warhammer 40k Space Marine 2 Trygon update 7.0 patch notes:

"Able Precision" (Artificer tier): duration effect increased from 5 to 10 seconds.

(Artificer tier): duration effect increased from 5 to 10 seconds. "Fast Regeneration 1" (Artificer tier): Replaced with "Adamantine Grip" (Recoil is reduced by 25%).

(Artificer tier): Replaced with (Recoil is reduced by 25%). "Fast Regeneration 2" (Artificer tier): Completely reworked, the new perk is “Recoupment” : Killing a Majoris-level or higher enemy with a headshot with this weapon restores 1 Armour Segment. Cooldown is 15 seconds.

(Artificer tier): Completely reworked, the new perk is : Killing a Majoris-level or higher enemy with a headshot with this weapon restores 1 Armour Segment. Cooldown is 15 seconds. "Head Hunter 2” (Artificer tier): Completely reworked, the new perk is “ Tactical Precision” : Headshots deal 20% more Damage. Non-Headshot Damage decreases by 10%.

(Artificer tier): Completely reworked, the new perk is “ : Headshots deal 20% more Damage. Non-Headshot Damage decreases by 10%. "Rapid Health" (Relic tier): Health restoration increased from 5% to 10%. No longer has a cooldown.

(Relic tier): Health restoration increased from 5% to 10%. No longer has a cooldown. "Honed Precision" (Relic tier): Maximum Spread decreased by 25% to 50%.

(Relic tier): Maximum Spread decreased by 25% to 50%. "Chaos Eliminator" (Relic tier): Replaced with "Perpetual Penetration" (Each shot penetrates 1 additional target).

(Relic tier): Replaced with (Each shot penetrates 1 additional target). "Tyranid Eliminator" (Relic tier): Replaced with “Divine Might” (Damage increases by 10%).

Ad

Auto Bolt Rifle updated perks and other changes listed in the Warhammer 40k Space Marine 2 Trygon update 7.0 patch notes:

"Honed Precision" (Standard tier): Maximum Spread decreased by 25% to 50%.

(Standard tier): Maximum Spread decreased by 25% to 50%. "Fast Reload" (Artificer tier): Replaced with "Head Hunter" (Headshots deal 10% more Damage)

(Artificer tier): Replaced with (Headshots deal 10% more Damage) "Fast Regeneration 1" (Artificer tier): Replaced with “Elite Hunter” (After killing a Majoris-level or higher enemy with a Melee Weapon, Headshots deal 25% more Damage for 10 seconds).

(Artificer tier): Replaced with (After killing a Majoris-level or higher enemy with a Melee Weapon, Headshots deal 25% more Damage for 10 seconds). "Rapid Health" (Relic tier): Health restoration increased from 5% to 10%. No longer has a cooldown.

(Relic tier): Health restoration increased from 5% to 10%. No longer has a cooldown. "Perpetual Precision" (Relic tier): Completely reworked, the new perk is “Recoupment”: Killing a Majoris-level or higher enemy with a headshot with this weapon restores 1 Armour Segment. Cooldown is 15 seconds.

Ad

Plasma Incinerator updated perks and other changes listed in the Warhammer 40k Space Marine 2 Trygon update 7.0 patch notes:

"Rapid Cooling" (Master-Crafted tier): Duration effect increased from 5 to 10 seconds. Cooldown decreased from 30 to 15 seconds.

(Master-Crafted tier): Duration effect increased from 5 to 10 seconds. Cooldown decreased from 30 to 15 seconds. "Rampage" (Master-Crafted tier) : Duration effect increased from 5 to 10 seconds. Cooldown decreased from 30 to 15 seconds.

(Master-Crafted tier) : Duration effect increased from 5 to 10 seconds. Cooldown decreased from 30 to 15 seconds. "Common Cooling" (Artificer tier): Completely reworked, the new perk is “Common Efficiency” : Common Shots generate 20% less Heat. Shots charge 20% slower.

(Artificer tier): Completely reworked, the new perk is : Common Shots generate 20% less Heat. Shots charge 20% slower. "Blast Radius 1” (Artificer tier): Damage radius increased from 5% to 10%

(Artificer tier): Damage radius increased from 5% to 10% "Blast Radius 2” (Artificer tier): Damage radius increased from 5% to 10%

(Artificer tier): Damage radius increased from 5% to 10% "Fast Venting" (Artificer tier): Completely reworked, the new perk is “Balanced Cooling” : Weapon cools 20% faster. Charged Shots generate 10% more Heat.

(Artificer tier): Completely reworked, the new perk is : Weapon cools 20% faster. Charged Shots generate 10% more Heat. "Retaliation" (Relic tier): Duration effect increased from 5 to 10 seconds.

(Relic tier): Duration effect increased from 5 to 10 seconds. "Perfect Radius" (Relic tier): Duration effect increased from 5 to 10 seconds.

Ad

Stalker Bolt Rifle updated perks and other changes listed in the Warhammer 40k Space Marine 2 Trygon update 7.0 patch notes:

"Fast Reload" (Standard tier): Completely reworked, the new perk is “Unwavering Resolve” : After reloading while having Low Ammo, damage increases by 25% for 5 seconds.

(Standard tier): Completely reworked, the new perk is : After reloading while having Low Ammo, damage increases by 25% for 5 seconds. "Long Shot" (Standard tier): Replaced with "Divine Might" (Damage increases by 10%).

(Standard tier): Replaced with (Damage increases by 10%). "Adamant Reload" (Master-Crafted tier): Replaced with "Adamant Hunter" (When your Health is below 30%. Headshots deal 25% more Damage).

(Master-Crafted tier): Replaced with (When your Health is below 30%. Headshots deal 25% more Damage). "Fast Regeneration 1" (Master-Crafted tier): Replaced with "Head Hunter" (Headshots deal 10% more Damage)

(Master-Crafted tier): Replaced with (Headshots deal 10% more Damage) "Head Hunter 1" (Artificer tier): Replaced with "Cleaving Fire" (Shots will penetrate enemy Block Stances dealing 25% of the usual Damage).

(Artificer tier): Replaced with (Shots will penetrate enemy Block Stances dealing 25% of the usual Damage). "Agile Hunter" (Relic tier): Duration effect increased from 5 to 10 seconds.

(Relic tier): Duration effect increased from 5 to 10 seconds. "Tyranid Eliminator" (Relic Tier): Completely reworked, the new perk is “Recoupment” : Killing a Majoris-level or higher enemy with a headshot with this weapon restores 1 Armour Segment. Cooldown is 15 seconds.

(Relic Tier): Completely reworked, the new perk is : Killing a Majoris-level or higher enemy with a headshot with this weapon restores 1 Armour Segment. Cooldown is 15 seconds. "Chaos Eliminator" (Relic Tier): Completely reworked, the new perk is “Remote Threat”: Enemies at a distance of more than 25 metres take 20% more Damage.

Ad

Bolt Carbine updated perks and other changes listed in the Warhammer 40k Space Marine 2 Trygon update 7.0 patch notes:

"Perpetual Precision" (Standard tier): Replaced with "Head Hunter" (Headshots deal 10% more Damage)

(Standard tier): Replaced with (Headshots deal 10% more Damage) "Elusive Precision" (Master-Crafter tier): Replaced with "Rapid Health" (When your Health is below 30%, killing 10 enemies in rapid succession restores Health by 10%).

(Master-Crafter tier): Replaced with (When your Health is below 30%, killing 10 enemies in rapid succession restores Health by 10%). "Retaliation" (Master-Crafted tier): Duration effect increased from 5 to 10 seconds.

(Master-Crafted tier): Duration effect increased from 5 to 10 seconds. "Fast Regeneration 1" (Master-Crafter tier): Replaced with "Honed Precision" (Equipped Weapon's Maximum Spread decreases by 50% when firing without aiming)

(Master-Crafter tier): Replaced with (Equipped Weapon's Maximum Spread decreases by 50% when firing without aiming) "Steel Grip" (Artificer tier): Completely reworked, the new perk is “Unwavering Resolve” : After reloading while having Low Ammo, damage increases by 25% for 5 seconds.

(Artificer tier): Completely reworked, the new perk is : After reloading while having Low Ammo, damage increases by 25% for 5 seconds. "Rapid Health" (Artificer tier): Replaced with "Divine Might" (Damage increases by 10%).

(Artificer tier): Replaced with (Damage increases by 10%). "Head Hunter" (Artificer tier): Replaced with "Cleaving Fire" (Shots will penetrate enemy Block Stances dealing 25% of the usual Damage).

(Artificer tier): Replaced with (Shots will penetrate enemy Block Stances dealing 25% of the usual Damage). "Honed Precision" (Artificer tier): Replaced with "Head Hunter" (Headshots deal 10% more Damage).

(Artificer tier): Replaced with (Headshots deal 10% more Damage). "Fast Regeneration 2" (Relic tier): Replaced with "Perpetual Precision" (Maximum spread decreases by 10%).

(Relic tier): Replaced with (Maximum spread decreases by 10%). "Perpetual Precision" (Relic tier): Completely reworked, the new perk is “Recoupment”: Killing a Majoris-level or higher enemy with a headshot with this weapon restores 1 Armour Segment. Cooldown is 15 seconds.

Ad

Melta Rifle updated perks and other changes listed in the Warhammer 40k Space Marine 2 Trygon update 7.0 patch notes:

"Fast Reload" (Standard tier): Completely reworked, the new perk is “Decisive Reload” : Finisher Majoris-level or higher enemy Melta restores Ammo by 1.

(Standard tier): Completely reworked, the new perk is : Finisher Majoris-level or higher enemy Melta restores Ammo by 1. "Adamant Reload" (Master-Crafted tier): Replaced with "Rapid Health" (When your Health is below 30%, killing 10 enemies in rapid succession restores Health by 10%).

(Master-Crafted tier): Replaced with (When your Health is below 30%, killing 10 enemies in rapid succession restores Health by 10%). "Fast Regeneration 1" (Master-Crafted tier): Completely reworked, the new perk is “Trick Shot” : Killing 5 enemies with one shot restores 1 Armour Segment. Cooldown is 30 seconds.

(Master-Crafted tier): Completely reworked, the new perk is : Killing 5 enemies with one shot restores 1 Armour Segment. Cooldown is 30 seconds. "Fast Regeneration 2" (Artificer tier): Replaced with "Fast Reload" (The weapon reloads 10% faster).

(Artificer tier): Replaced with (The weapon reloads 10% faster). "Elusive Range" (Relic tier): Replaced with “Elusive Fire” (After a perfectly timed Dodge, Fire Rate increases by 25% for 10 seconds).

(Relic tier): Replaced with (After a perfectly timed Dodge, Fire Rate increases by 25% for 10 seconds). "Elusive Fire" (Relic tier): Replaced with “Retaliation” (After a perfectly timed Dodge, you deal 25% more Damage for 10 seconds).

Ad

Instigator Bolt Carbine updated perks and other changes listed in the Warhammer 40k Space Marine 2 Trygon update 7.0 patch notes:

"Adamantine Grip" (Master-Crafted tier): The perk has been replaced with "Divine Might" (Damage increases by 10%).

(Master-Crafted tier): The perk has been replaced with (Damage increases by 10%). "Honed Precision" (Artificer tier): Switched position in the tree with “Increased Capacity” .

(Artificer tier): Switched position in the tree with . "Increased Capacity" (Artificer tier): Switched position in the tree with “Honed Precision” .

(Artificer tier): Switched position in the tree with . "Fast Regeneration 1" (Artificer tier): Completely reworked, the new perk is “Recoupment” : Killing a Majoris-level or higher enemy with a headshot with this weapon restores 1 Armour Segment. Cooldown is 15 seconds.

(Artificer tier): Completely reworked, the new perk is : Killing a Majoris-level or higher enemy with a headshot with this weapon restores 1 Armour Segment. Cooldown is 15 seconds. "Fast Regeneration 2" (Artificer tier): Replaced with "Head Hunter" (Headshots deal 10% more Damage).

(Artificer tier): Replaced with (Headshots deal 10% more Damage). "Head Hunter 2" (Artificer tier): Completely reworked, the new perk is “Tactical Precision” : Headshots deal 20% more Damage. Non-Headshot Damage decreases by 10%.

(Artificer tier): Completely reworked, the new perk is : Headshots deal 20% more Damage. Non-Headshot Damage decreases by 10%. "Rapid Health" (Relic tier): Health restoration increased from 5% to 10%. No longer has a cooldown.

(Relic tier): Health restoration increased from 5% to 10%. No longer has a cooldown. "Fast Reload" (Relic tier): Completely reworked, the new perk is “Inspired Aim” : After killing a Majoris-level or higher enemy with a Melee Weapon, headshots deal 20% more damage for 10 seconds

(Relic tier): Completely reworked, the new perk is : After killing a Majoris-level or higher enemy with a Melee Weapon, headshots deal 20% more damage for 10 seconds "Rampage" (Relic tier): Duration effect increased from 5 to 10 seconds. Cooldown decreased from 30 to 15 seconds.

(Relic tier): Duration effect increased from 5 to 10 seconds. Cooldown decreased from 30 to 15 seconds. "Adamantine Grip" (Relic tier): Replaced with “Death Strike” (After killing a Majoris-level or higher enemy with a Melee Weapon, you deal 25% more Damage for 10 seconds)

Ad

Bolt Sniper Rifle updated perks and other changes listed in the Warhammer 40k Space Marine 2 Trygon update 7.0 patch notes:

"Long Shot" (Standard tier): Renamed into “Remote Threat” . Enemies at a distance of more than 25 metres take 20% more damage.

(Standard tier): Renamed into . Enemies at a distance of more than 25 metres take 20% more damage. "Fast Reload" (Standard tier): Replaced with "Extended Magazine" (Magazine Size increases by 15% of the maximum).

(Standard tier): Replaced with (Magazine Size increases by 15% of the maximum). "Finisher Reload" (Master-Crafted tier): Replaced with "Divine Might" (Damage increases by 10%).

(Master-Crafted tier): Replaced with (Damage increases by 10%). "Fast Regeneration 1" (Master-Crafted tier): Replaced with "Finisher Reload" (After a Finisher, the equipped Weapon instantly reloads).

(Master-Crafted tier): Replaced with (After a Finisher, the equipped Weapon instantly reloads). "Head Hunter 1" (Artificer tier): Completely reworked, the new perk is “Unwavering Resolve” : After reloading while having Low Ammo, damage increases by 25% for 5 seconds.

(Artificer tier): Completely reworked, the new perk is : After reloading while having Low Ammo, damage increases by 25% for 5 seconds. "Honed Precision 1" (Artificer tier): Maximum Spread decreased from 25% to 50%.

(Artificer tier): Maximum Spread decreased from 25% to 50%. "Agile Hunter" (Relic tier): Completely reworked, the new perk is “Strong Start” : First round in a magazine deals 25% more damage.

(Relic tier): Completely reworked, the new perk is : First round in a magazine deals 25% more damage. "Honed Precision 2" (Relic tier): Replaced with “Cleaving Fire” (Shots will penetrate Block Stances, dealing 25% of the usual Damage).

(Relic tier): Replaced with (Shots will penetrate Block Stances, dealing 25% of the usual Damage). “Reloaded Restoration” (Relic tier): Completely reworked, the new perk is “Strong Finish” : Last round in a magazine deals 50% more damage.

(Relic tier): Completely reworked, the new perk is : Last round in a magazine deals 50% more damage. "Great Might" (Relic tier): Replaced with “Reloaded Restoration” (After reloading, your Ammo Reserve is restored by 50% of the number of enemies hit. Cannot exceed maximum Ammo capacity.)

(Relic tier): Replaced with (After reloading, your Ammo Reserve is restored by 50% of the number of enemies hit. Cannot exceed maximum Ammo capacity.) "Tyranid Eliminator" (Relic tier): Completely reworked, the new perk is “Recoupment” : Killing a Majoris-level or higher enemy with a headshot with this weapon restores 1 Armour Segment. Cooldown is 15 seconds.

(Relic tier): Completely reworked, the new perk is : Killing a Majoris-level or higher enemy with a headshot with this weapon restores 1 Armour Segment. Cooldown is 15 seconds. "Chaos Eliminator" (Relic tier): Replaced with "Great Might" (Damage increases by 10% against Terminus-level enemies)

Ad

Las Fusil updated perks and other changes listed in the Warhammer 40k Space Marine 2 Trygon update 7.0 patch notes:

"Head Hunter" (Standard tier): Replaced with "Perpetual Velocity" (Shots charge 15% faster)

(Standard tier): Replaced with (Shots charge 15% faster) "Amplification 1" (Master-Crafted tier): Radius of Beam Weapons increased from 10% to 15%.

(Master-Crafted tier): Radius of Beam Weapons increased from 10% to 15%. "Amplification 2" (Artificer tier): Radius of Beam Weapons increased from 10% to 15%.

(Artificer tier): Radius of Beam Weapons increased from 10% to 15%. "Amplification 3" (Artificer tier): Replaced with "Divine Might" (Damage increases by 10%).

(Artificer tier): Replaced with (Damage increases by 10%). "Fast Regeneration 1” (Artificer tier): Replaced with "Charging Immunity" (While Charging a shot, you do not lose control from Heavy Hits).

(Artificer tier): Replaced with (While Charging a shot, you do not lose control from Heavy Hits). "Perpetual Velocity" (Relic tier): Replaced with "Head Hunter" (Headshots deal 10% more Damage).

(Relic tier): Replaced with (Headshots deal 10% more Damage). "Charging Immunity" (Relic tier): Completely reworked, the new perk is “Recoupment” : Killing a Majoris-level or higher enemy with a headshot with this weapon restores 1 Armour Segment. Cooldown is 15 seconds.

(Relic tier): Completely reworked, the new perk is : Killing a Majoris-level or higher enemy with a headshot with this weapon restores 1 Armour Segment. Cooldown is 15 seconds. "Honed Precision" (Relic tier): Replaced with "Increased Capacity" (The maximum Ammo Reserve of this Weapon increases by 20%).

Ad

Heavy Bolter updated perks and other changes listed in the Warhammer 40k Space Marine 2 Trygon update 7.0 patch notes:

"Heavy Precision" (Artificer tier): Replaced with "Honed Precision" (Equipped Weapon's Maximum Spread decreases by 50% when firing without aiming).

(Artificer tier): Replaced with "Honed Precision" (Equipped Weapon's Maximum Spread decreases by 50% when firing without aiming). "Honed Precision" (Relic tier): Replaced with "Divine Might" (Damage increases by 10%).

(Relic tier): Replaced with "Divine Might" (Damage increases by 10%). "Weapon Strike" (Relic tier): Melee Damage increased from 15% to 50%.

Heavy Plasma Incinerator updated perks and other changes listed in the Warhammer 40k Space Marine 2 Trygon update 7.0 patch notes:

Ad

"Rapid Cooling" (Master-Crafted tier): effect increased from 5 to 10 seconds. Cooldown decreased from 30 to 15.

(Master-Crafted tier): effect increased from 5 to 10 seconds. Cooldown decreased from 30 to 15. "Heavy Velocity 1" (Master-Crafted tier): Shots Charge rate increased from 10% to 15%.

(Master-Crafted tier): Shots Charge rate increased from 10% to 15%. "Heavy Velocity 2" (Master-Crafted tier): Replaced with “Supercharged Shot” (Damage from a Charged Shot increases by 10%)

(Master-Crafted tier): Replaced with (Damage from a Charged Shot increases by 10%) "Supercharged Shot 2" (Artificer tier): Switched position in the tree with "Heavy Immunity" (Relic).

(Artificer tier): Switched position in the tree with (Relic). "Retaliation" (Relic tier): Duration effect increased from 5 to 10 seconds.

(Relic tier): Duration effect increased from 5 to 10 seconds. "Elusive Fire" (Relic tier): Duration effect increased from 5 to 10 seconds.

(Relic tier): Duration effect increased from 5 to 10 seconds. “Plasma Speed” (Relic tier): Replaced with “Plasma Collection” (Energy reserve of Plasma Weapons increases by 20%).

(Relic tier): Replaced with (Energy reserve of Plasma Weapons increases by 20%). "Heavy Immunity" (Relic tier): Switched position in the tree with “Supercharged Shot 2” (Artificer).

Ad

Multi-Melta updated perks and other changes listed in the Warhammer 40k Space Marine 2 Trygon update 7.0 patch notes:

"Weapon Strike" (Standard tier): effect increased from 15% to 50%.

(Standard tier): effect increased from 15% to 50%. "Contingency Plan" (Master-Crafted tier): Completely reworked, the new perk is “Decisive Reload” : Performing a Finisher on a Majoris-level or higher enemy with this weapon restores Ammo by 1.

(Master-Crafted tier): Completely reworked, the new perk is : Performing a Finisher on a Majoris-level or higher enemy with this weapon restores Ammo by 1. "Fast Regeneration 1" (Artificer tier): Completely reworked, the new perk is “Trick Shot” : Killing 5 enemies with one shot restores 1 Armour Segment. Cooldown is 30 seconds.

(Artificer tier): Completely reworked, the new perk is : Killing 5 enemies with one shot restores 1 Armour Segment. Cooldown is 30 seconds. "Fast Regeneration 2" (Artificer tier): Replaced with "Divine Might" (Damage increases by 10%).

(Artificer tier): Replaced with (Damage increases by 10%). "Elite Health" (Relic tier): Effect increased from 5% to 10%.

(Relic tier): Effect increased from 5% to 10%. "Weapon Strike" (Relic tier): Replaced with "Discipline" (When you have Low Ammo, you deal 25% more Damage)

(Relic tier): Replaced with (When you have Low Ammo, you deal 25% more Damage) "Tyranid Eliminator” (Relic tier): Replaced with "Divine Might" (Damage increases by 10%).

(Relic tier): Replaced with (Damage increases by 10%). "Chaos Eliminator" (Relic tier): Completely reworked, the new perk is “Expedient Barrage”: Fire rate increases by 33% when firing without aiming.

Ad

Bolt Pistol updated perks and other changes listed in the Warhammer 40k Space Marine 2 Trygon update 7.0 patch notes:

"Elusive Precision" (Master-Crafted tier): Replaced with "Head Hunter" (Headshots deal 10% more damage).

(Master-Crafted tier): Replaced with (Headshots deal 10% more damage). "Retaliation" (Master-Crafted tier): Effect duration increased from 5 to 10 seconds.

(Master-Crafted tier): Effect duration increased from 5 to 10 seconds. "Iron Grip” (Master-Crafted tier): Effect duration increased from 5 to 10 seconds.

(Master-Crafted tier): Effect duration increased from 5 to 10 seconds. "Perpetual Precision 2" (Artificer tier): Replaced with "Increased Capacity" (The maximum Ammo Reserve of this Weapon increases by 20%).

(Artificer tier): Replaced with (The maximum Ammo Reserve of this Weapon increases by 20%). "Elite Hunter" (Relic tier): Effect duration increased from 5 to 10 seconds.

(Relic tier): Effect duration increased from 5 to 10 seconds. "Rapid Health" (Relic tier): Health restoration increased from 5% to 10%. No longer has a cooldown.

(Relic tier): Health restoration increased from 5% to 10%. No longer has a cooldown. "Honed Precision 1" (Relic tier): Maximum Spread decreased from 25% to 50%.

Ad

Plasma Pistol updated perks and other changes listed in the Warhammer 40k Space Marine 2 Trygon update 7.0 patch notes:

"Common Cooling" (Standard tier): Replaced with “Plasma Collection” (Energy reserve of Plasma Weapons increases by 20%).

(Standard tier): Replaced with (Energy reserve of Plasma Weapons increases by 20%). "Rapid Cooling" (Master-Crafted tier): Effect duration increased 5 to 10 seconds. Cooldown decreased from 30 to 15 seconds.

(Master-Crafted tier): Effect duration increased 5 to 10 seconds. Cooldown decreased from 30 to 15 seconds. "Rampage" (Master-Crafted tier): Effect duration increased from 5 to 10 seconds. Cooldown decreased from 30 to 15 seconds.

(Master-Crafted tier): Effect duration increased from 5 to 10 seconds. Cooldown decreased from 30 to 15 seconds. "Blast Radius 1" (Master-Crafted tier): Replaced with “Plasma Collection” (Energy reserve of Plasma Weapons increases by 20%).

(Master-Crafted tier): Replaced with (Energy reserve of Plasma Weapons increases by 20%). "Supercharged Shot" (Master-Crafted tier): Replaced with "Divine Might" (Damage increases by 10%).

(Master-Crafted tier): Replaced with (Damage increases by 10%). "Blast Radius" (Artificer tier): Damage radius increase changed from 5% to 10%.

(Artificer tier): Damage radius increase changed from 5% to 10%. "Perpetual Velocity 2" (Artificer tier): Replaced with "Blast Radius" (Damage radius of a Charged Shot increases by 10%).

(Artificer tier): Replaced with (Damage radius of a Charged Shot increases by 10%). "Perfect Radius" (Relic tier): Replaced with “Perfect Cooling” (After a perfectly timed Dodge, the equipped Weapon is completely cooled).

(Relic tier): Replaced with (After a perfectly timed Dodge, the equipped Weapon is completely cooled). "Retaliation" (Relic tier): Effect duration increased from 5 to 10 seconds.

(Relic tier): Effect duration increased from 5 to 10 seconds. "Fast Venting" (Relic tier): Replaced with "Divine Might" (Damage increases by 10%).

Ad

Heavy Bolt Pistol updated perks and other changes listed in the Warhammer 40k Space Marine 2 Trygon update 7.0 patch notes:

"Perpetual Precision" (Standard tier): Replaced with "Head Hunter" (Headshots deal 10% more damage).

(Standard tier): Replaced with (Headshots deal 10% more damage). "Elite Precision" (Master-Crafted tier): Replaced with "Adamantine Grip" : (Recoil is reduced by 25%).

(Master-Crafted tier): Replaced with : (Recoil is reduced by 25%). "Perpetual Precision" (Master-Crafted tier): Replaced with "Rapid Health" (When your Health is below 30%, killing 10 enemies in rapid succession restores Health by 10%).

(Master-Crafted tier): Replaced with (When your Health is below 30%, killing 10 enemies in rapid succession restores Health by 10%). "Perpetual Penetration" (Master-Crafted tier): Completely reworked, the new perk is “Remote Threat” : Enemies at a distance of more than 25 metres take 20% more Damage.

(Master-Crafted tier): Completely reworked, the new perk is : Enemies at a distance of more than 25 metres take 20% more Damage. "Gun Strike Reload" (Artificer tier): Replaced with "Perpetual Precision" (Maximum spread reduced by 10%).

(Artificer tier): Replaced with (Maximum spread reduced by 10%). "Head Hunter 1" (Artificer tier): Replaced with "Discipline" (When you have Low Ammo, you deal 25% more Damage).

(Artificer tier): Replaced with (When you have Low Ammo, you deal 25% more Damage). "Head Hunter 2" (Artificer tier): Completely reworked, the new perk is “Strong Finish” : Last round in a magazine deals 50% more damage.

(Artificer tier): Completely reworked, the new perk is : Last round in a magazine deals 50% more damage. "Honed Precision" (Relic tier): Replaced with "Gun Strike Reload" (After a Gun Strike, this Weapon instantly reloads).

(Relic tier): Replaced with (After a Gun Strike, this Weapon instantly reloads). "Tyranid Eliminator" (Relic tier): Replaced with: "Head Hunter" (Headshots deal 10% more damage).

(Relic tier): Replaced with: (Headshots deal 10% more damage). "Great Might" (Standard tier): Replaced with "Divine Might" (Damage increases by 10%).

(Standard tier): Replaced with (Damage increases by 10%). "Death Strike" (Master-Crafted tier): Replaced with “Perpetual Penetration” (Each shot penetrates 1 additional target).

(Master-Crafted tier): Replaced with (Each shot penetrates 1 additional target). "Close Combat" (Master-Crafted tier): Replaced with "Increased Capacity" (The maximum Ammo Reserve of this weapon increases by 20%).

(Master-Crafted tier): Replaced with (The maximum Ammo Reserve of this weapon increases by 20%). "Adamantine Grip" (Master-Crafted tier): Replaced with "Extended Magazine" (Magazine size increases by 15% of the maximum).

(Master-Crafted tier): Replaced with (Magazine size increases by 15% of the maximum). "Iron Grip" (Artificer tier): Replaced with "Death Strike" (After killing a Majoris-level or higher enemy in melee combat, you deal 25% more Damage for 10 seconds).

(Artificer tier): Replaced with (After killing a Majoris-level or higher enemy in melee combat, you deal 25% more Damage for 10 seconds). "Extended Magazine 1" (Artificer tier): Replaced with "Great Might" (Damage increases by 10% against Terminus-level enemies).

(Artificer tier): Replaced with (Damage increases by 10% against Terminus-level enemies). "Extended Magazine 2" (Artificer tier): Completely reworked, the new perk is “Strong Start” : First round in a magazine deals 50% more damage.

(Artificer tier): Completely reworked, the new perk is : First round in a magazine deals 50% more damage. “Adamant Hunter” (Relic tier): Replaced with “Head Hunter” (Headshots deal 10% more damage).

(Relic tier): Replaced with (Headshots deal 10% more damage). "Rapid Health" (Relic tier): Completely reworked, the new perk is “Able Damage” : After using a Class Ability, Damage increases by 20% for 10 seconds.

(Relic tier): Completely reworked, the new perk is : After using a Class Ability, Damage increases by 20% for 10 seconds. "Divine Might" (Relic tier): Replaced with "Honed Precision" (Equipped Weapon’s Maximum Spread decreases by 50% when firing without aiming).

(Relic tier): Replaced with (Equipped Weapon’s Maximum Spread decreases by 50% when firing without aiming). "Chaos Eliminator" (Relic tier): Replaced with "Divine Might" (Damage increases by 10%).

Ad

Neo-Volkite Pistol updated perks and other changes listed in the Warhammer 40k Space Marine 2 Trygon update 7.0 patch notes:

“Distributed Deflagration” (Relic tier): Fixed heat distribution to surrounding enemies.

Chainsword updated perks and other changes listed in the Warhammer 40k Space Marine 2 Trygon update 7.0 patch notes:

"Armoured Strength" (Standard tier): Reworked, the new version is: If you have Armour remaining, Melee Damage increases by 10%.

(Standard tier): Reworked, the new version is: If you have Armour remaining, Melee Damage increases by 10%. "Chaos Slayer" (Artificer tier): Completely reworked, the new perk is “Combined Onslaught” : Light Combo Attacks with this Weapon deal 10% more Melee Damage.

(Artificer tier): Completely reworked, the new perk is : Light Combo Attacks with this Weapon deal 10% more Melee Damage. "Tyranid Slayer" (Artificer tier): Completely reworked, the new perk is “Heavy Onslaught” : Heavy Attacks with this Weapon deal 15% more Melee Damage.

(Artificer tier): Completely reworked, the new perk is : Heavy Attacks with this Weapon deal 15% more Melee Damage. "Full Throttle" (Relic tier): Moved to Artificer tier.

(Relic tier): Moved to Artificer tier. “Trampling Stride” (Relic tier): Moved to Artificer tier.

Ad

Thunder Hammer updated perks and other changes listed in the Warhammer 40k Space Marine 2 Trygon update 7.0 patch notes:

"Armoured Strength 1" (Standard tier): Reworked, the new version is: If you have Armour remaining, Melee Damage increases by 10%.

(Standard tier): Reworked, the new version is: If you have Armour remaining, Melee Damage increases by 10%. "Chaos Slayer" (Artificer tier): Completely reworked, the new perk is “Braced Preparation” : While preparing Aftershock, you do not lose control upon taking Heavy Hits and you cannot be knocked back.

(Artificer tier): Completely reworked, the new perk is : While preparing Aftershock, you do not lose control upon taking Heavy Hits and you cannot be knocked back. "Tyranid Slayer" (Artificer tier): Completely reworked, the new perk is “After Aftershock” : After hitting an enemy with Aftershock, you deal 10% more Melee Damage for 10 seconds.

(Artificer tier): Completely reworked, the new perk is : After hitting an enemy with Aftershock, you deal 10% more Melee Damage for 10 seconds. "Armoured Strength 2" (Artificer tier): Completely reworked, the new perk is “Offense Initiated”: If your Armour is fully depleted, this Weapon deals 10% more Melee Damage.

Ad

Power Fist updated perks and other changes listed in the Warhammer 40k Space Marine 2 Trygon update 7.0 patch notes:

"Armoured Strength 1" (Standard tier): Reworked, the new version is: If you have Armour remaining, Melee Damage increases by 10%.

(Standard tier): Reworked, the new version is: If you have Armour remaining, Melee Damage increases by 10%. "Chaos Slayer" (Artificer tier): Completely reworked, the new perk is “Following Blow” : Backfist and Backfist 2 can be performed instantly after a charged Thrust Jab or Hammer Hook.

(Artificer tier): Completely reworked, the new perk is : Backfist and Backfist 2 can be performed instantly after a charged Thrust Jab or Hammer Hook. "Tyranid Slayer" (Artificer tier): Completely reworked, the new perk is “Strength of Will” : While performing a Heavy Attack, you take 20% less Ranged Damage.

(Artificer tier): Completely reworked, the new perk is : While performing a Heavy Attack, you take 20% less Ranged Damage. "Tide of Battle" (Relic tier): Moved to Artificer tier.

(Relic tier): Moved to Artificer tier. “Ground Shake” (Relic tier): Moved to Artificer tier.

Ad

Combat Knife updated perks and other changes listed in the Warhammer 40k Space Marine 2 Trygon update 7.0 patch notes:

"Armoured Strength" (Standard tier): Reworked, the new version is: If you have Armour remaining, Melee Damage increases by 10%.

(Standard tier): Reworked, the new version is: If you have Armour remaining, Melee Damage increases by 10%. "Chaos Slayer" (Artificer tier): Completely reworked, the new perk is “Combined Onslaught” : Light Combo Attacks with this Weapon deal 10% more Melee Damage.

(Artificer tier): Completely reworked, the new perk is : Light Combo Attacks with this Weapon deal 10% more Melee Damage. "Tyranid Slayer" (Artificer tier): Completely reworked, the new perk is “Heavy Onslaught” : Heavy Attacks with this Weapon deal 15% more Melee Damage.

(Artificer tier): Completely reworked, the new perk is : Heavy Attacks with this Weapon deal 15% more Melee Damage. "Tide of Battle" (Relic tier): Moved to Artificer tier.

(Relic tier): Moved to Artificer tier. “Reeling Blow” (Relic tier): Moved to Artificer tier.

Ad

Power Sword updated perks and other changes listed in the Warhammer 40k Space Marine 2 Trygon update 7.0 patch notes:

"Armoured Strength" (Standard tier): Reworked, the new version is: If you have Armour remaining, Melee Damage increases by 10%.

(Standard tier): Reworked, the new version is: If you have Armour remaining, Melee Damage increases by 10%. "Chaos Slayer" (Artificer tier): Completely reworked, the new perk is “Skilled Restoration” : When your Health is below 30%, a Power Whirl hit restores 1 Armour Segment. Cooldown is 10 seconds.

(Artificer tier): Completely reworked, the new perk is : When your Health is below 30%, a Power Whirl hit restores 1 Armour Segment. Cooldown is 10 seconds. "Tyranid Slayer" (Artificer tier): Completely reworked, the new perk is “Melee Onslaught”: This Weapon deals 10% more Melee Damage.

Ad

Class Perks update listed in the Warhammer 40k Space Marine 2 Trygon update 7.0 patch notes

Certain Perks have been reworked (Image via Focus Entertainment || Sportskeeda Gaming)

Perks have been checked and corrected for three classes in-game. It should make gameplay much better in Operations.

Ad

Tactical:

Radiating Impact: Fixed incorrect bonus stack with Auspex Scan.

Sniper:

Fixed incorrect stacking values of Sniper’s Renewal and Squad Renewal perks. This resulted in following changes:

Squad Renewal : Fixed incorrect ability charge restoring (15% instead of planned 10%).

: Fixed incorrect ability charge restoring (15% instead of planned 10%). Renewal: Fixed typo in the description (5% ability charge restored instead of actual 15%).

Heavy:

Enhanced Force: Fixed bonus to melee hold attacks that was mistakenly working in addition to bonus to all melee attacks.

Ad

General balancing changes in Warhammer 40k Space Marine 2 Trygon update 7.0 patch notes

PvE changes for Assault Class (Image via Focus Entertainment || Sportskeeda Gaming)

A few changes were made to Assault Class and Firearms in PvE, as listed below:

Ad

Assault (PvE only):

Jump Pack Ability : recharge speed increased by 10%.

: recharge speed increased by 10%. Contested Heals Restoring by Ground Pound was changed : Ground Pound restores 30% of max contested health, regardless of the type of enemy and their number. When hitting with Ground Pound, 30% of max contested health is restored.

: Ground Pound restores 30% of max contested health, regardless of the type of enemy and their number. When hitting with Ground Pound, 30% of max contested health is restored. Added a maximum cap to restore fade HP per action; and a max target to restore health per action to the following weapons: Multi-Melta, Melta Rifle, Heavy Plasma Incinerator, and Plasma Incinerator

Ad

Firearms (PvE only):

Occulus Bolt Carbine: The Master-Crafted - Alpha (Accuracy) version of the Occulus Bolt Carbine has -15% spread now instead of the +15% spread.

The (Accuracy) version of the Occulus Bolt Carbine has -15% spread now instead of the +15% spread. Multi-Melta: Fixed the bug where the rate-of-fire versions of the Multi-Melta did not have an increased rate of fire. Now, the Master-Crafted version has a 15% increase in RoF, the Artificer version has a 25% increase, and the Relic version has a 35% increase.

Fixed the bug where the rate-of-fire versions of the Multi-Melta did not have an increased rate of fire. Now, the Master-Crafted version has a 15% increase in RoF, the Artificer version has a 25% increase, and the Relic version has a 35% increase. Bolt Rifle (all versions) : Base damage increased by 5%.

: Base damage increased by 5%. Auto Bolt Rifle : Base damage increased by 5%. Headshot damage increased by 15%.

: Base damage increased by 5%. Headshot damage increased by 15%. Instigator Bolt Carbine : Base damage increased by 5%.

: Base damage increased by 5%. Bolt Carbine (ONLY Marksman Bolt Carbine versions): Max ammo increased by one magazine.

Max ammo increased by one magazine. Bolt Pistol: Max ammo increased by two magazines. Base damage increased by 5%. Headshot damage increased by 15%.

Ad

Heavy Bolt Rifle: Reworked versions of the weapon:

Artificer / Salvation of Bakka - Alpha: Magazine Capacity: Increased from 45 to 50. Ammo Reserve: Increased from 180 to 200.

Magazine Capacity: Increased from 45 to 50. Ammo Reserve: Increased from 180 to 200. Artificer / Drogos Reclamation - Beta: Accuracy: Lowered from 4.5 to 4. Range: Increased from 6 to 8. Magazine Capacity: Decreased from 50 to 45.Ammo Reserve: Lowered from 200 to 180. Added a scope.

Accuracy: Lowered from 4.5 to 4. Range: Increased from 6 to 8. Magazine Capacity: Decreased from 50 to 45.Ammo Reserve: Lowered from 200 to 180. Added a scope. Relic / Gathalamor Crusade - Alpha: Magazine Capacity: Increased from 45 to 55. Ammo reserve: Increased from 180 to 220.

Magazine Capacity: Increased from 45 to 55. Ammo reserve: Increased from 180 to 220. Relic / Ophelian Liberation - Beta: Accuracy: Lowered from 5.5 to 4. Range: Increased from 6 to 8. Magazine Capacity: Decreased from 50 to 45. Ammo Reserve: Lowered from 200 to 180. Added a scope.

Accuracy: Lowered from 5.5 to 4. Range: Increased from 6 to 8. Magazine Capacity: Decreased from 50 to 45. Ammo Reserve: Lowered from 200 to 180. Added a scope. Extra: Max ammo is increased by 1 magazine. Headshot damage increased by 15%.

Ad

Other changes listed in the Warhammer 40k Space Marine 2 Trygon update 7.0 patch notes

General Changes (Image via Focus Entertainment || Sportskeeda Gaming)

As with all updates, the Warhammer 40k Space Marine 2 Trygon update 7.0 patch notes shed light on additional changes implemented to the game. This will make gameplay better, to an extent.

Ad

PvP:

Large amount of small fixes in level geometry collision.

AI:

Carnifex and Helbrute Perfect Parry: Fixed an issue causing Perfect Parry against Carnifex and Helbrute not enabling Gun Strike mark.

Fixed an issue causing Perfect Parry against Carnifex and Helbrute not enabling Gun Strike mark. Lots of minor animation fixes for various enemies.

Operations:

Inferno: Now, if a player reaches the Thunderhawk extraction zone at the final stage of the level, the other players will be forcefully teleported there after some time (they will receive a notification about the teleportation after 1:30 and will be teleported 15 seconds later).

Now, if a player reaches the Thunderhawk extraction zone at the final stage of the level, the other players will be forcefully teleported there after some time (they will receive a notification about the teleportation after 1:30 and will be teleported 15 seconds later). Large amounts of small fixes in level geometry collision and Terminus enemies getting stuck in some areas.

Obelisk: Added a few new voiceovers to make the objectives in the final gameplay sequence clearer.

Added a few new voiceovers to make the objectives in the final gameplay sequence clearer. Fixed camera clipping on some checkpoints.

Ad

General fixes:

Fixed several issues with Gun Strike misfiring in rare cases.

Fixed Jump Pack ability changing targets in some rare cases.

Fixed several issues with Ordeals not counting correctly.

Fixed a lot of minor issues with perks providing smaller gameplay bonuses than listed in the descriptions.

Fixed a lot of minor issues with perks not triggering correctly.

Fixed a lot of issues with perks not actually providing any benefits to contested health restoring in some cases.

Lots of minor animation fixes for players.

Minor UI, sound, and VFX fixes and improvements.

Localisation fixes.

Ad

Tech:

Crash fixes and general stability improvements.

- General connectivity improvements.

- Major memory optimisation (Mostly for PvE and PvP).

- Slightly improved performance.

That is everything to know about the Warhammer 40k Space Marine 2 Trygon update 7.0 patch notes. If you've made it this far, you truly are dedicated and devoted to The Imperium. Now, go forth, Space Marine. There is Xeno blood to be spilled. Do your duty to The Emperor!

Ad

Read more Warhammer 40k Space Marine 2 articles here:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Matthew Wilkins Matthew Wilkins is one of the top writers at Sportskeeda Gaming, having crossed 15 million views in just over three years. Matthew currently writes for Fortnite, MMO, and other sections as well. Speaking with developers of the Total War franchise and reviewing numerous AAA games have been key milestones in his career so far.



Matthew is a Communicative English Major, and his skills and experience have helped him dig deep in the world of esports and gaming journalism. He prioritizes accuracy and ensures nothing is second-guessed. Being connected to the community is an important aspect of his life, as it helps him keep track of credible insiders and leakers to be among the first to report on breaking news.



Matthew grew up playing video games, with Age of Empires serving as his gateway into the world. Currently, he leans towards real-time as well as turn-based strategy games, 4x, and similar genres, and frequently binge-plays solo or multiplayer titles on PC. His love for Red Dead Redemption 2 and Stellaris are unparalleled, matched perhaps only by Fortnite. Matthew is also a vocalist and performs a variety of genres like Glam Rock, Pop, Heavy Metal, and Rock when not writing. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.