How to get Merciless upgrades in V Rising

In V Rising, players will play the part of a Vampire as they build their castle, expand their empire, and craft powerful weapons and gear to gain power. The game is currently still in the Early Access phase and has already sold an impressive 500,000 units, with the number still growing daily. Players are able to join various servers in the capacity of either PvE or PVP servers.

Still, no matter which server they choose, gaining the ability to defend themselves from hostile enemies and players alike is paramount. To do this, players will need to have access to powerful weapons and armor. While the game uses an ascending rarity and quality system, players should always try to gain access to more powerful versions of these items called Merciless upgrades in V Rising.

How players can get Merciless upgrades in V Rising

Players can gain access to Merciless upgrades in a few different ways in-game. While none of these are guaranteed methods, they are the most effective way to get them. However, all of these methods depend on RNG and chance, which means that some players may get them much sooner than others. Still, being prepared with materials and luck is all that is going to be able to help the player obtain them.

Using research methods to gain Merciless upgrades in V Rising

The first method that players can use to gain Merciless upgrades is by using research. This can be conducted inside the player's castle at the Research Desk. It works on the basis that every time a player completes research at their Research Desk, they will get a new recipe. Each time they earn a recipe, there is a chance that the recipe will be one of the Merciless upgrade recipes.

The Study can offer players greater rewards

In addition, players can gain access to the Study for an additional chance at researching recipes. The Study gives players access to much stronger recipes and items, but follows the same principles as the Research Desk. Players who want to use the Study will find that it does cost more materials to use in comparison to the Research Desk.

The Study will require players to have 75 scrolls per time they conduct research on it. Additionally, the Research Desk will need them to have access to 50 paper each time they complete one research. The difference is noticeable though, with the Study greatly outranking the Research Desk in terms of item tiers. However, when players are just getting started, the Research Desk is going to be a very solid investment.

Gaining Merciless upgrades from slaying monsters in V Rising

The final way for players to get Merciless upgrades in the game is by defeating boss monsters. Each time a boss monster is defeated, there is a chance for it to drop a special Merciless upgrade recipe for the player. Once again, this process is heavily dependent on RNG. However, by investing time, players will be well on their way to unlocking powerful gear by following these steps in V Rising.

