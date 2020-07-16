Fortnite: How to get the Metal Team Leader skin in Season 3

Over the past few weeks, we've talked about how Fortnite has released a sudden barrage of new cosmetics this season. Further, we've also talked about the new Metal team leader skin, which is one of the best free skins that you can obtain in the game.

Credit: epicgames.com

A lot of Fortnite: Battle Royale players have been looking for ways to obtain the free skin, and have hit a dead-end. In this article, we look at all the ways in which you can get the free Metal team leader skin in Fortnite: Battle Royale.

Fortnite: How to get the Metal Team Leader skin

The reason you cannot buy or win the skin is that it is a part of the Metal Team Leader Pack. The Metal Team Leader pack costs $19.99, is the first of the new Save The World Packs series, and comes with multiple perks.

Credit: youtube.com

The pack comes with the Metal Team Leader skin, character and the Papa Bear weapon schematic. Buying the pack also unlocks the Metal Team Leader Challenges and allows entry to Save the World mode at $19.99.

Completing the challenges will get you 1000 V-Bucks, 500 X-Ray Tickets, and a Legendary Troll Stash Llama.

Credit: youtube.com

While the Metal Team Leader skin is not exactly free, the pack does come with decent rewards. Also, users who bought Fortnite Founder's pack before it was discontinued on 29th June 2020, received the pack automatically on 30th June.

Once you buy the pack, you will have to complete a bunch of daily quests to get the 1000 V-bucks.

For the Weapon schematic, Team Leader character and the Warning Bow Back Bling, you will have to complete the 'Homebase Storm Shield Defense 1' mission in Fortnite's Save The World Campaign.