How to get the Microphone in Dave the Diver

Dave the Diver presents various distinctive quests that offer a fun, thrilling gameplay experience. The game immerses you in multiple underwater missions where you must accomplish specific objectives. In Dave the Diver, you can explore the depths of the Blue Hole, encountering rare fish species along the way. These unique fish can assist you in preparing sushi, an integral part of your evening occupation.

To prepare this meal properly, you must venture into specific areas within the sea and gather the necessary ingredients. The game's quest involves exploring the depths of the sea, with certain objectives requiring you to search underwater locations and obtain specific equipment.

In Chapter 2 of Dave the Diver, titled "Into the Deep," a quest is introduced where you need to acquire the Microphone. This article provides information on how to successfully do so.

Dave the Diver guide: How to get the Microphone

Search for a sunken ship (Image via MiniRocket)

Dave the Diver allows players to venture into the deep sea and discover valuable equipment alongside various types of fish. The game allows for full interaction with the underwater environment. During your underwater exploration, look for a sunken ship.

Instead of being located in the deep sea, this wrecked ship can be found in the area where the game's initial boss battle occurs, featuring a fight against a giant Squid. Once you reach the wrecked ship's location, enter it.

Inside, you will discover an area known as the Under Sunkenship. Proceed a little further below, and you will discover a Microphone. Obtain it to complete your objective in Dave the Diver.

During your quest to acquire the Microphone, you will encounter various chests containing a diverse range of items. You will find food preparation essentials such as olive oil, other ingredients, and powerful weapons among these chests.

Taking these weapons with you is recommended, as you may encounter unexpected predators like dangerous sharks and other creatures. Besides weapons and food items, you will also discover rare fish species.

Additionally, exploring the deep sea is essential, as it is where many rare species emerge. For instance, if you venture towards the center of the sea, you will come across a group of White Spotted Jellyfish. They can be shot and stored in your inventory. Subsequently, you can utilize them to create delectable sushi dishes for your customers.

Making sushi in Dave the Diver is a distinct task that necessitates a precise assortment of ingredients. Therefore, gathering the necessary components to create the ideal sushi recipe is important if you plan to explore underwater.

Poll : 0 votes