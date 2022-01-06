Halo Infinite has an increasing number of cosmetic items to deck out for your own personal Spartan. It’s a fun way to show off style and differentiate your Spartan from others while playing multiplayer.

One of several customizable options is onboard AI. They can speak and talk trash, give advice, and offer insightful opinions in-game. There aren’t many available at the moment, but one of the more comical AI models is Mister Chief.

Halo Infinite: How to get the Mister Chief items

Switch AI models using the Customize menu (Image via 343 Industries)

Unfortunately, Mister Chief is currently unavailable in Halo Infinite. Not locked or discontinued, only “Coming Soon” and “Stay tuned for more details,” hinting that it may eventually make a return. If (or when) it does, here’s how to get the Mister Chief Items in Halo Infinite:

Step 1: Along the upper-left corner, select the Customize tab.

Step 2: In the following menu, choose Body & AI.

Step 3: To locate and purchase the Mister Chief AI, select AI Model.

Step 4: Scroll over to Mister Chief. It’s the second to last AI model available.

Step 5: Purchase the Mister Chief AI model with credits.

How to buy credits in-game

Use the shop to purchase credits (Image via 343 Industries)

In order to purchase Mister Chief or any of the fancier cosmetic gear in Halo Infinite, you’ll need credits. It’s Halo Infinite’s choice of an in-game currency like Fornite’s V-Bucks. Credits are bought by spending real money. Here’s how:

Step 1: Along the upper-left corner, select the Shop tab.

Step 2: In the bottom-left corner of the Shop, you’ll see the option “Buy Credits.” Select it. A sidebar will appear on the left-hand side.

Step 3: Choose an amount. The largest bundle of credits is USD 99.99 and the lowest is USD 4.99. There are several options in between.

Step 4: Confirm the purchase. A payment method must be attached to your account.

Fun fact about the Mister Chief items

Mister Chief was created by Frank O'Connor (community manager for Halo 2) as a sort of discount Master Chief. The poorly drawn character was beloved enough to make an appearance now and then. If Mister Chief seemed out of place, it’s because he’s been a long-running gag for years.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha