How to get Moramora Bezoars in Xenoblade Chronicles 3

One of the many staples of the RPG genre requires players to collect various resources to craft better gear and items. Xenoblade Chronicles 3 is no different.

With any game that gives them a choice to craft various types of gear, there will be users interested in this.

One of the items they may find themselves in need of is the Moramora Bezoar. Though it may sound a bit gross to roam the lands of Aionios in search of a giant flying fish's hairball, it may be worth doing.

Like other games in the franchise, various sidequests also require the collection of these sorts of items.

So whether games require this specific item in Xenoblade Chronicles 3 to complete a side quest or want to use it to craft a recipe, knowing how to find them would come in handy.

However, often, they find that these sorts of items refuse to drop when needed.

Finding Moramora Bezoars in Xenoblade Chronicles 3

A screenshot from Xenoblade Chronicles 3 (Image via Nintendo)

For players only wanting to know the location of this item or how to get there, here are the steps to acquire the Moramora Bezoar:

Reach Chapter 4 of the main story.

Reach the Syra Hovering Reefs.

Navigate to the seventh floating island.

Slay Diabolical Rindolph.

However, using this method requires them to defeat the world's boss, meaning that it will be significantly more difficult.

Users who are too low of a level to challenge this monster should not give up entirely on farming for these items. There is a more manageable but noticeably longer way to acquire large amounts of this item.

However, utilization of this method requires a bit of preparation ahead of time before the hunt can begin.

While not required, gamers wanting to use this method should utilize Xenoblade Chronicles 3's cooking mechanic. Like crafting, they can cook various food items to apply buffs to the party.

This can be done from any rest stop players come across during their playthrough, making it unintrusive as well.

The other method gamers can use when hunting for Moramora Bezoars is to hunt the various other Moramora they will encounter in this area. There are other smaller Moramora all over the Hovering Reefs, making farming this item much easier but lacking the consistency provided by the prior method.

Players can correct this by cooking the Well-Dressed Maktha Salad at any rest stop before starting their grind. This item drastically increases the drop chance of rare items such as the Moramora Bezoar.

More specifically, this food item provides them a 20% boost to the drop rate of these items for 49 minutes.

This amount of time will almost guarantee users a chance to get this item within the time limit of the Well-Dressed Maktha Salad. This method is also easy to replicate as it only requires them to farm a common enemy; the salad only helps speed it up.

