How to get the “More Practice” legendary emote in Free Fire through the Emote Party event

Over the years, emotes have become quite a big draw among Free Fire users. They serve as a means to express feelings on the battleground and are split into numerous categories, with legendary being the highest tier.

“More Practice” is a desired choice and is currently available as one of the legendary emotes on the rewards list for the Emote Party event.

This article provides users with a guide on obtaining this legendary emote via the Emote Party event in the Garena Free Fire.

How to get the “More Practice” legendary emote in Free Fire

The Emote Party event started on April 29th, 2021, and will close on May 5th, 2021. For the entire duration of the event, users stand a chance to obtain multiple, exclusive legendary emotes.

A normal draw will cost players 19 diamonds. Meanwhile, a super draw will set them back by 199 diamonds. The latter guarantees an emote reward. Apart from this, the first draw is available at a 50% discount.

In addition, users are guaranteed to receive a legendary emote on every fifth subsequent super draw, with the first one being “More Practice.” Therefore, players will get this emote for 895 diamonds or less, considering that all draws are super.

But there is also a chance to obtain the emote in the normal draw.

Players can follow the steps given below to access the event and draw the rewards:

Step 1: They must tap on the calendar icon on the right side of the screen.

Press the Go To button

Step 2: Next, users have to select the “Emote Party” section under the events tab and press the “Go To” button.

Step 3: The event interface will open, where they can pick the desired draw.

Grand prizes

Apart from this, the following legendary emotes are available in the prize pool.

Doggie

Tea Time

Eat My Dust

Booyah!

