How to get Mortal Shell for free on the Epic Games Store Holiday Sale 2022

Mortal Shell is a premium title that, thanks to the Epic Games Store Holiday Sale 2022, can be added to a player's library without spending any money. This is the 13th offer until the end of December, and members can get yet another exciting title.

The digital store site has built a strong reputation for giving away regular freebies. From AAA titles to indie sensations, members have had many choices since the store was founded. The current title on offer is part of a 15-day program, which commenced with the start of the holiday sale.

The first thing interested members should do is redeem Mortal Shell before the timer expires. The Epic Games Store Holiday Sale 2022 is offering a new game every day so far, but each offer is only valid for 24 hours after it goes live. Knowing how to redeem the game is the first thing to do, and thankfully, it's a simple process.

Mortal Shell is an interesting giveaway from Epic Games Store's Holiday Sale 2022

Mortal Shell is a little-known gem in the sphere of Soulslike titles and offers excellent gameplay. While it might not be as polished as Elden Ring, there's still plenty of valuable and engaging content that it offers to the community. The overall value of the offer has risen even further thanks to the Epic Games Store Holiday Sale 2022's giveaway.

Wario64 @Wario64 Mortal Shell is free on Epic Games Store for the next 24 hours. another mystery game tomorrow (see image for clue) bit.ly/3qQwIr3 Mortal Shell is free on Epic Games Store for the next 24 hours. another mystery game tomorrow (see image for clue) bit.ly/3qQwIr3 https://t.co/bHX6v8dybW

The first thing you will need to do is redeem the game within the next 24 hours, as the offer will expire beyond that point. You will require an Epic Games account to do so, which can be created for free. Once you have created a profile, you must complete the following steps to grab the Mortal Shell offer via the Epic Games Store Holiday Sale 2022:

Log into your account, which can be done either on a suitable browser or the PC app.

Search Mortal Shell from the search bar. Alternatively, you can also scroll down to the Free Games section, where the current Epic Games Store Holiday Sale 2022 offers will be available.

Open the page containing the details of the game. On the right-hand side, a button will be present, Get.

Click on it and you will be taken to the next step.

Click on Confirm to add Mortal Shell to your Epic Games library. Usually, you would have to confirm your payment method at this stage. But thanks to the Epic Games Store Holiday Sale 2022, there is no need for any transaction, and an acknowledgment will be sent to your registered mail. You can then download and install the game using the PC app, and it will be yours to keep forever.

Overall, it's one of the better freebies made available via the Epic Games Store Holiday Sale 2022. Additionally, lovers of the Soulslike genre can find more joy in games like Elden Ring, which is currently enjoying a discount as well. Developed by Cold Symmetry, Mortal Shell offers a deserving tribute to the more prominent names in the genre.

Moreover, there have been some amazing offerings, including the critically-acclaimed Death Stranding. With just two days left, it remains to be seen which titles will be offered to close out the sale with a bang.

