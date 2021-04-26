Gun skin is a crucial element of the Garena Free Fire as they serve cosmetic purposes and often buffs specific attributes of the firearm. These have become quite a big draw, and temptations to obtain these items are tough to resist.

Free Fire recently added a new MP5 skin, Mr Nutcracker, to the Weapon Royale section and will be up for grabs over the next 23 days.

This article provides users with an overview of how they can obtain MP5 Mr Nutcracker in Free Fire.

How to get Mr Nutcracker MP5 skin in Free Fire

Users need to spend diamonds to acquire the skin.

The newly added Mr Nutcracker MP5 skin will be obtainable from Weapon Royale, and players will require diamonds to draw rewards at random.

The cost of a single spin is 40 diamonds will 10+1 spins will set the users back by 400 diamonds. They aren’t guaranteed to be obtained by making a specific number of spins. However, the chances of receiving the grand prize will increase with every subsequent spin.

Users can follow the steps given below to obtain the Mr Nutcracker MP5 from Weapon Royale.

Open the luck royale section.

Step 1: Players first have to open the Luck Royale section via the options on the left side.

Step 2: Select the ‘Weapon Royale’ section.

Make the desired number of spins.

Step 3: Make the desired number of spins using diamonds. A pop-up will appear, prompting the players to confirm their purchase. If users have Weapon Royale Vouchers, they can use them instead.

The following is a list of rewards that players can obtain from Weapon Royale:

MP5 – Mr Nutcracker

SKS – Urban Rager

SPAS 12 – Urban Rager

AK 47 – Urban Rager

FAMAS – Imperial Rome

Kar98K – Imperial Rome

MP5 – Imperial Rome

AK – Imperial Rome

Bumblebee: Sting

Bumblebee: Swarm

Bumblebee: Rattle

Bumblebee

Pharoah’s Wings

Pharaoh’s Eyes

Pharaoh’s Rage

MP5 – Mr Nutcracker (24 hours)

In addition to this, there are numerous other non-skin rewards that players can obtain by drawing the rewards.

