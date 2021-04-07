How to get a name change card in Free Fire in 2021: Step-by-step guide for beginners

Garena Free Fire is a unique Battle Royale title that offers great gameplay with multiple modes and maps. And its interesting features are what attract players the most.

Free Fire is growing and gaining a massive audience each day. Hence, many new users don't know how to acquire a name change card to tweak their in-game names.

This article shares a step-by-step guide on how to get a name change card and change the in-game name in Free Fire.

Getting a name change card in Free Fire

The name change card is available for purchase in the Guild store for 39 diamonds and 200 Guild Tokens. The steps for purchasing the card are as follows:

Click on the "Store" icon.

Step 1: Run Garena Free Fire and tap on the "Store" icon on the left side of the lobby screen.

Tap on the "Guild Token" option

Step 2: The store section would then open. Users must go to the "Redeem" tab and select the "Guild Token" option.

Select the card and click on the "Exchange" button

Step 3: Choose the "Name Change Card" and tap the "Exchange" button.

Step 4: A dialog box would appear, prompting the players to confirm their purchase. After confirming the purchase, they can collect the name change card.

Changing the in-game name in Free Fire using the name change card

Players can follow these steps to use the name change card in Free Fire:

Step 1: Users must open the game and click the “Profile” icon present on the top-left corner of the lobby screen.

Step 2: The player's profile would appear. They must then tap on the yellow name change icon.

Step 3: A dialog box would appear, prompting users to enter the new name.

Step 4: Players should type in the new name and click the icon with the card.

Note: This article is for beginners. While these steps may seem obvious to some, several new players often search for these "newbie" tips and tricks.

