New Super Star Package in Free Fire: All you need to know

Skyler was released as part of Free Fire's Super Star Top Up event last month. Players were able to obtain the character by topping up a certain amount of diamonds in the game.

Skyler is currently available in the Free Fire store for 499 diamonds.

Free Fire has today launched a brand new event called the Super Star Package. The package consists of many cosmetic skin items which follow the theme of the Skyler character.

This article will take a look at everything that players need to know about the new Super Star Package event in Free Fire.

What is the Super Star Package in Free Fire?

The Super Star Package event began today, April 7th, and will end on April 13th.

The event features a star-shaped lucky spin with five prizes. There is an extra column of grand prizes on the right-hand side. Every time players make a spin and win a prize, one grand prize will replace the prize that the player won.

Aside from rewards like Cube Fragments, Weapon Royale Vouchers and gun boxes, there are many grand prizes available in this package.

Here is the list of grand prizes in the Super Star package:

Gloo Wall - Superstar

Superstar Loot Box

Superstar Parachute

Superstar Surfboard

Grenade - Superstar

How to play the Super Star Package event in Free Fire and win grand prizes

To play in the Super Star Package event, players must first ensure that they have enough diamonds in Free Fire.

After topping up enough diamonds, players can follow the steps given below to play in the event:

Step 1: Players must run Free Fire and wait for the default loading screen to appear.

Tap on the 'News' section and then 'Super Star'

Step 2: Players must go to the 'Events' section and head to the 'News' tab. They should then select the 'Super Star' option and tap on 'Go To'.

The first spin is free

Step 3: The event page will appear. Players can now make the spin by tapping in the middle of the star-shaped draw. The first draw is free, but the next spin will cost 20 diamonds.

Step 4: Each time a player wins a prize, a grand prize will be added to the star. All grand prizes are guaranteed after 10 spins.

This is a time-limited event, so players should hurry up and participate before it ends.

