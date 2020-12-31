How to get a name change card in Free Fire: Step-by-step guide for beginners

Garena Free Fire has emerged as one of the top games of the battle royale genre. The title has won several laurels, including the Mobile Game of the Year at the recent Esports Awards 2020.

With regular updates, there has been a constant influx in the player base of the game. Many users don't know how to obtain a name change card to alter their IGN in Free Fire. Hence, they look for ways to do so.

This article provides a step-by-step guide on how to get a name change card in the quick-paced battle royale title.

Getting a name change card in Free Fire

The name change card is present in the Guild store, and the players can purchase it for 39 diamonds + 200 Guild Tokens. Following are the steps by which they can buy the card:

Step 1: Open Garena Free Fire and tap on the "Store" icon located on the left side of the lobby screen.

Click on the Store icon.

Step 2: The store would then open-up; users would have to click on the "Redeem" tab and click the "Guild Token" option, as shown in the picture below:

Advertisement

Tap on the Guild Token option

Step 3: Select the "Name Change Card" and click on the "Exchange" button.

Select the card and click on the Exchange button

Step 4: A dialog box will appear, prompting the players to confirm their purchase.

The "Name Change Card" was also available as a reward in "Regional Battle S4," and the users had to gather 10000 points to receive it. However, Regional Battle S4 has concluded today, i.e., December 31st.

Regional Battle S4

Advertisement

How to change the name in Free Fire using the name change card

Players can follow these steps to use the name change card in Free Fire:

Step 1: They have to open the game and click the “Profile” icon present on the top-left corner of the lobby screen.

Step 2: The users' profile would soon appear; they would then have to click on the yellow name-change icon.

Step 3: A dialogue box will pop-up, asking them to enter the new name.

Step 4: Lastly, enter the name and click the icon with the card.

Note: This article is for beginners. While these steps may seem obvious to some, several new players often search for these "newbie" tips and tricks.

