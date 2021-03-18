How to get a name change card in Free Fire without spending diamonds?

Garena Free Fire's player base has grown many folds since its release. This growth is attributed to short and engaging gameplay, combined with the developers constantly updating the game.

When users set up their account, they are expected to pick a desired IGN. It can be changed later by spending diamonds or by using the name-change card (which can be redeemed for 29 diamonds + 200 guild tokens from the in-game store).

Since spending diamonds isn't a feasible option for everyone, players look for alternative means to change their nickname.

This article lists out how users can get a name change card in Free Fire for free from the Regional Battle Season 6.

Obtaining name change card in Free Fire

Players will have to obtain a certain number of points in the Regional Battle to claim the rewards.

To earn them, players have to play casual or ranked BR or clash squad matches to earn these points. They will receive 150 points for a Booyah in BR.

Milestone rewards

Simultaneously, the second and third-place finishers will earn 50 and 100 points, respectively. Apart from this, every kill in the battle royale mode will net the users 10 points.

Meanwhile, a kill in CS Mode will grant five points, and a victory will assure 25 points.

The complete list of items along with the required points is given below:

10 Points – Gold Royale Voucher

1000 Points – 100% Exp (7 days)

5000 Points – Cupid Scar Gun Box

10000 Points – Name Change Card

20000 Points – Gloo Wall – Spirit

Changing name using rename card

Users can follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Open the profile section by pressing the banner in the top left corner.

Step 2: Click on the ‘edit’ icon. ‘Player Info’ will appear.

Tap on the Edit icon

Step 3: Next, tap on the icon beside their existing IGN.

Press the icon to change the name

Step 4: A dialog box appears, prompting players to enter a new name in the text field. Click on the button with the ‘card’ symbol to change the name using ‘Name change card.’

