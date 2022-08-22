How to get Nanofiber Frame in Tower of Fantasy

Following its release, Tower of Fantasy has served as a much-needed breath of fresh air for many Genshin Impact fans. The game provides players with a new world to explore, enemies to fight, and new weapons to use on one avatar rather than making them pay for multiple characters, and this was seen by many as a refreshing change.

Another thing that makes this experience different from Genshin Impact is the importance of the various materials that players find in the world. While materials are also present in Genshin, they are not as crucial to the experience.

One of the materials players can find in Tower of Fantasy is the Nanofiber Frame. This item is one of the many materials players in the later stages of the game will need to farm to level up their equipment.

Finding Nanofiber Frames in Tower of Fantasy

Interstellar Exploration

Interstellar Explorations are some of the fastest ways players can quickly farm piles of loot and resources. These activities put the player against a few waves of enemies to fight against. Completing these waves does not take very long, as each wave only has a few enemies that can easily be mowed down by AOE attacks.

After the player completes each wave, the final wave will typically house some stronger enemies to serve as a sort of boss level. This will be the only wave to provide a challenge and may warrant the player bringing in a small group of friends. Loot will be dispensed after every wave that is completed.

Omnium Beacons

The Omnium Beacon tab in Tower of Fantasy (Image via Perfect World)

Omnium Beacons are one of Tower of Fantasy's more interesting loot-generation systems. These beacons can be acquired by players and deployed in an area. Once they are deployed, they will begin to generate loot. However, this is where the challenge begins, since other players are able to steal a player's beacon.

Players can see a general location as to where someone planted their beacon from the Omnium Beacon menu. Once they locate another player's beacon, they can steal it to claim all the rewards, and the one who planted it only gains a small portion depending on the time it was planted before it was stolen.

These beacons also have different rarities that generate better loot. Players should shoot for the orange beacons as they have the highest-quality loot, followed by purple and then blue.

Dimensional Trials

The final method players typically use when farming Nanofiber Frames in Tower of Fantasy is the Dimensional Trails. Much like Interdimensional Explorations, Dimensional Trials put players against a group of enemies.

However, instead of prioritizing how many opponents the player can take down, Dimensional Trails see how fast a player can clear the groups and rate them as such. Many players use these trials as their preferred method of grinding for resources as they can be completed very quickly by experienced players.

Honorable mention: Password Chests

A player next to a Password Chest (Image via Perfect World)

Though many players choose to avoid the hassle of RNG-dependant Password Chests, it is still worth mentioning. Players looking to gather their Nanofiber Frames through Password Chests should prioritize Type III chests as they yield the highest chance for the best resources.

