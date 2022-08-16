What time do weekly missions reset in Tower of Fantasy?

The newest MMO craze from the east, Tower of Fantasy, has finally made its way to the west. The free-to-play experience has already won over fans of similar games like Final Fantasy 14 and Genshin Impact while also providing its own unique spin into the genre of anime-styled open-world MMORPGs.

One of the many draws to the game is its Battle Pass. Much like seemingly every online game in the modern age, it comes with a premium Battle Pass.

This gives players an opportunity to earn various in-game cosmetics and items for their character and gear. But how can they participate in this pass?

In Tower of Fantasy, this is done through their catalog of weekly quests. As users complete this checklist of various in-game tasks, they will be given progress towards their Battle Pass and thus be brought that much closer to new items.

But what if gamers already did their weekly quests? When do they get more?

Understanding Tower of Fantasy's Weekly Quest system

Completing weekly tasks gives users two rewards: upgrade items and activity points (Image via Perfect World)

There are lots of benefits to consistently completing weekly quests aside from Battle Pass progress. These sorts of tasks, alongside daily quests, are some of the best and most consistent ways to acquire materials players can use for upgrading their gear.

But when can they expect these quests to refresh?

These timed quests in Tower of Fantasy refresh consistently and at the same time every period. Weekly quests refresh every Monday morning and differ slightly depending on the user's time zone.

However, the time will always be very early in the morning, so they can always wake up to brand new weekly quests.

With gamers having their time limit, it may help those looking to optimize their playthrough to know just how much they can benefit most from these quests. Given the rewards that they can receive via completion of these weekly quests, it may set some players back a few hours' worth of grinding to miss a reward.

Completing these weekly tasks gives users two rewards: upgrade items and activity points. They can be considered a weekly free Battle Pass for Tower of Fantasy.

As gamers acquire these activity points, they are given more rewards that scale in quality as they play more.

While it can be tempting to clear all available weekly quests, players only need to complete enough to gain 900 activity points rather than going for the full clear, which grants 1,000. As they reach specific benchmarks, they are also rewarded with progress towards the game's main Battle Pass.

While the rewards may not seem worthwhile to some of the more hardcore users, these tasks are always great objectives to complete. Thanks to the dark crystals and seasonal pass points they reward gamers, completing these weekly quests is an excellent way to mitigate some of the game's more grind-heavy moments.

This ultimately makes Tower of Fantasy more enjoyable as well as more appealing to more casual audiences.

Edited by Ravi Iyer