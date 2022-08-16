What is the reset timer for each day in Tower of Fantasy?

Players can return to Tower of Fantasy each day for a new sign-in bonus and a set of daily tasks. In the game, daily missions that are fairly common throughout mobile RPG titles are called bounties. Players can complete these bounties to receive a variety of rewards in addition to the bonus given for just logging in.

The sign-in reward and bounty feature are reset every day at the same time. If a player misses out and doesn't finish the missions or collect their bonus before 5:00 am ET, they are out of luck.

The daily reset time in Tower of Fantasy is 5:00 am ET

Players will have their hands full on a daily basis in Tower of Fantasy (Image via Perfect World)

The daily reset timer for Tower of Fantasy is set in stone for now. If it is to change for any reason, the developers will more than likely add a notification in-game for players.

Until that happens, though, one can expect the daily reset to take place at 5:00 am EST. Here are a few different timezones for players' edification:

2:00 am PT

3:00 am MT

4:00 am CT

10:00 am BST

11:00 am CEST

2:30 pm IST

7:00 pm AEST

The game is available on both iOS and Android mobile devices as well as PC. Cross-platform, co-operative play and progression is available, meaning the daily timer resets simultaneously across all devices and regions.

Here's what players can expect to reset each day at the given time:

Login Bonuses : The first time a user plays Tower of Fantasy for the day, they will receive a login bonus. Better rewards are given when they have logged in for consecutive days. After the seventh day, the consecutive login cycle starts over.

: The first time a user plays Tower of Fantasy for the day, they will receive a login bonus. Better rewards are given when they have logged in for consecutive days. After the seventh day, the consecutive login cycle starts over. Daily Tasks : Daily tasks or bounties, are simple in-game challenges that use up energy. Whether they are finished or not, they will reset with the daily timer. Complete these for rewards.

: Daily tasks or bounties, are simple in-game challenges that use up energy. Whether they are finished or not, they will reset with the daily timer. Complete these for rewards. Daily Limits : Story missions, side quests, XP gain, and leveling up all come with a daily limit. The developers don't want players finishing everything in one sitting.

: Story missions, side quests, XP gain, and leveling up all come with a daily limit. The developers don't want players finishing everything in one sitting. Events/Notifications: If a new event releases or one is about to end, it will happen alongside the daily timer. New notifications for upcoming events or general news will also refresh with the reset timer.

Wait until the daily timer resets to continue the leveling grind, earn better rewards by signing in for the first time, and complete some basic bounties for currency, materials, resources, or cosmetics.

How to check daily activities in Tower of Fantasy

Many of the aspects that reset daily do so without players' input. The level and XP cap just happens. Coupled with that, events and notifications simply show up and sign-in bonuses are given as soon as one loads up the game.

Daily tasks, however, completely change what players can do to earn rewards throughout the day. To check what new activities are available, daily or weekly, press the icon with two swords crossing next to the Shop icon in the top right.

This opens the Adventure tab, where players can see what challenges are there to be completed and the rewards that come with them. They even provide recommended ones that may be closer to completion.

