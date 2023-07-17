How to get Naraka Bladepoint Twitch drops? Rewards for July 2023 and more

Naraka Bladepoint is the latest video game to run a Twitch drops campaign for hitting a major milestone. The hit title is celebrating its second anniversary of full release and has become free-to-play across all available platforms. This has enabled many new fans to join in on the fun without spending money. To make matters even more interesting, all players can earn some really cool rewards before the festivities end.

Having started on July 13, this title has seven days of different Twitch drops to offer. While the rewards in question are all purely cosmetic in nature, it’s still a nice set of items. However, all the bonuses are part of the hot drops, and you’ll need to complete an extra step to get them.

Get Twitch drops rewards in Naraka Bladepoint

NARAKA: BLADEPOINT @NARAKATHEGAME

Don't know who to catch? Learn your basic 1-2s with today's star host Losiugra July 14th, 10 AM - 1… Sword at the ready, the first of the 7-day hot drop begins! Tune in to ANY #NARAKABLADEPOINT livestream with drops enabled on twitch for 2 hours and claim the Sword Ready gesture.Don't know who to catch? Learn your basic 1-2s with today's star host Losiugra July 14th, 10 AM - 1… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

The Twitch drops event is running and will be around until July 20, 2023. To become eligible for its rewards, you’ll first need to enable your Naraka Bladepoint account. Here's what you need to do to get the bonuses:

Start the game on any platform of your choice.

Connect your game account with your Twitch profile. If you don’t have the latter, you must create it by visiting the streaming platform's website.

Once the two accounts are linked, just watch any streamer in the Twitch Drops program.

Once you have earned the reward, click "claim to your inventory."

After that, return to the game, and you’ll find the drop you just got.

It's imperative to note that you’ll have to watch at least two hours of stream daily to earn that day’s reward. If you missed the last few bonuses, there’s still time to get the remaining days' bonuses until July 20.

All Naraka Bladepoint Twitch Drops rewards in July

There are a total of seven items, ranging from a Gesture to a full-blown outfit. Once they're added to your in-game inventory, you can use them for as long as you want.

NARAKA: BLADEPOINT @NARAKATHEGAME



For more information: Class is in session. With a wave of new players, the #NARAKABLADEPOINT Academy is open to bring you the 7-day hot drop! Learn the basics from NARAKA's finest & collect 7 days' of Twitch drops & have a chance to win a special avatar!For more information: bit.ly/3rkKrJH

Here are all the items available as part of the Twitch Drops.

Day 1: Kurumi Gesture: Sword Ready

Day 2: Headwear Sorry

Day 3: Female Twintail

Day 4: Avatar Prickly Pear

Day 5: Background Bloom Soul

Day 6: Base Summer Beach

Day 7: Matari Outfit Stone

Final Prize: Matari Accessory Golden Tambourine

If you have missed out on the earlier days' bonuses, don’t stress about it. None of these items will directly impact your ability to survive. Moreover, there’s always a chance for more such rewards to be made available in the next few weeks or months.