How to get new Armored Titan bundle in Free Fire

Free Fire recently unveiled their latest collaboration with Attack on Titan. As a result, numerous themed cosmetic items, including the Male Survey Corps and Female Survey Corps bundles, have been added to the game.

The new Armored Titan bundle has also recently been introduced, and players can obtain it from the Armored Bullseye event.

This article provides an overview of the Armored Bullseye event and how users can obtain the bundle.

Obtaining new Armored Titan bundle in Free Fire

The Armored Bullseye event in Free Fire

As stated earlier, the exclusive Armored Titan Bundle can be obtained from the Armored Bullseye event. It started today, i.e., March 19th, and ends on April 1st.

During the event, players can acquire the Attack on Titan-themed bundle by spending diamonds to flip the cards.

Players have to spend diamonds to flip a card at a time

Once a card is flipped, it will be greyed out, and hence, rewards will not be repeated. Subsequently, the number of diamonds required for the flip will increase. The cost of each flip is 9, 19, 29, 49, 69, 99, 199, 299, and 599 diamonds.

Hence, players are guaranteed to obtain the bundle by spending 1371 diamonds or fewer.

Prize pool

Here is a list of all the items that players can obtain from the Armored Bullseye event:

Armored Titan Bundle

Pharaoh Gun Box

Cheetah Gun Box

Private Eye Gun Box

Imperial Rome Gun Box

Wilderness Hunter UMP Box

Skull Hunter AK Box

Mystic Seeker Scar Box

Death M1014 Box

Accessing the event

Gamers can follow these steps to access the event:

Step 1: They can open the event section by pressing the calendar icon.

Step 2: Under the ‘events’ tab, they must select the Armored Bullseye and press the ‘Go To’ button.

Step 3: Users have to shuffle the cards before using the diamonds to flip them.

Step 4: They may flip the desired card by spending the diamonds.

