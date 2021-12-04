How to get new characters in BGMI and PUBG Mobile

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) and PUBG Mobile are some of the best Battle Royale titles available across the globe. Both titles are designed and developed by Krafton, with impressive features like 4K-quality graphics and much more.

Players can also explore various in-game dynamics, like characters with different body aspects and skills. Recently, the game introduced a new character, named Anna.

This article discusses tips and a step-by-step guide to getting new characters in BGMI and PUBG Mobile.

Guide to getting new BGMI and PUBG Mobile characters:

Guide to get new characters in BGMI and PUBG Mobile (Image via Krafton)

Players can follow this guide to purchase new characters in BGMI and PUBG Mobile:

1) Open BGMI or PUBG Mobile on your smartphone.

2) Click on the workshop section and search for the Character option.

3) Players can view all characters by tapping on the Character Section.

4) Tap on Switch Characters to choose your desired character.

5) Select your favorite character and tap on the purchase button.

6) Players can purchase these characters with the help of character vouchers as well as UC.

Players can unlock Anna's exclusive outfit, three emotes, and a voice pack for 600 UC or character vouchers. The character also has two special outfits that players can unlock with the help of character shards.

Here are the different pricing of characters in BGMI and PUBG Mobile:

Victor: Free

Free Sara: 600 character voucher/ 600 UC

600 character voucher/ 600 UC Anna: 600 character voucher/ 600 UC

600 character voucher/ 600 UC Carlo: 1200 character voucher/ 1200 UC

1200 character voucher/ 1200 UC Andy: 1200 character voucher/ 1200 UC

How to get character vouchers in BGMI and PUBG Mobile:

Free character voucher event in BGMI and PUBG Mobile (Image via Krafton)

Players can get free character vouchers in BGMI and PUBG Mobile from various events. The developers release various events whenever a new character is launched in the game. It helps players to either get the character for free or save some amount of their UC.

Currently, one such event called "Anna Joins the Battle!" is open to players in BGMI and PUBG Mobile. There are plenty rewards for completing missions, such as free character vouchers, BP coins, classic crate scraps, and glider trails.

