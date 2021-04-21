How to get the new Dragon Mob Thompson from Faded Wheel in Free Fire

Garena Free Fire hosts plenty of events, lucky draw spins, and various other activities. They also give away several exclusive bundles and weapon skins.

One of the most popular segments of Free Fire is the "Luck Royale" section, and today, i.e., April 21, Garena has launched its brand new Faded Wheel.

The Faded Wheel is a segment under the Luck Royale section where players can acquire prizes by spinning the wheel and removing the already-obtained prizes. The grand prize in the Faded Wheel is the Dragon Mob Thompson skin.

This article shares a detailed guide on how players can get the Dragon Mob Thompson skin from the Faded Wheel in Free Fire.

Also read: Free Fire vs COD Mobile: Which game is better for low-end Android devices?

Getting the Dragon Mob Thompson skin from the Faded Wheel event in Free Fire

The Faded Wheel event started today, i.e., on April 21, and will end on April 27. Players only have a few days to grab the new Thompson skin.

To acquire the Dragon Mob Thompson skin, players must first ensure that they have enough diamonds to spend. They can then follow the steps given below:

Advertisement

Step 1: Tap on the Luck Royale section present on the left-hand side of the screen.

Tap on the Faded Wheel segment

Step 2: Now, tap on the Faded Wheel box on the bottom left-hand side of the screen. The Dragon Mob Thompson Faded Wheel spin will appear.

Step 3: Players can then participate in the draw by using diamonds. Prizes already obtained will not be repeated. Each subsequent spin will require more diamonds. Also, the first spin is free.

Draw the spin

Step 4: Before drawing, players must remove two undesired prizes (except the grand prize) by selecting the two items and tapping confirm at the middle of the wheel.

Step 5: After spinning the wheel each time, cumulative draws will reach a target, and players can claim their bonus prize.

Advertisement

The Dragon Mob Thompson skin is guaranteed to players on the eighth spin.

The cost of each cumulative draw or spin is 9, 19, 29, 39, 69, 99, 199, 299, 599 diamonds.

Dragon Mob Thompson skin

Here are the Dragon Mob Thompson skin's abilities:

Increases the Rate of Fire

Doubles the magazine capacity

Reduces the reload speed

Also read: Maro vs. Xayne in Free Fire OB27 update: Abilities of the new characters compared