How to get new Dreki pet at no cost from Free Fire's Dreki top-up event

Pets are one of the best features of Garena Free Fire. These creatures accompany players on the virtual battleground and have special abilities that help them overcome opponents in a match.

Garena has released a new Free Fire pet called Dreki. The pet was initially available on the OB26 Advance Server. Players can obtain Dreki from a top-up reward event in the game.

This article provides players with a guide on how they can acquire Dreki in Free Fire.

Obtaining Dreki in Free Fire

As mentioned earlier, players can obtain the Dreki pet as a top-up reward. Players will have to purchase 300 diamonds or more between April 3 and April 13 to receive the pet.

The pet is technically free since players will get it in return for purchasing diamonds. Players do not have to spend money on the pet itself.

Players can follow the steps given below to top up diamonds and obtain Dreki in Free Fire.

Step 1: Players must have to tap on the diamond icon on the Free Fire screen. Various top-up options will appear on the screen.

Select the top-up and purchase the diamonds

Step 2: Players should select the desired number of diamonds and make a purchase. Once the payment is complete, the diamonds will be credited to the players’ accounts.

Note: Players will have to claim the pet from the event section manually.

Select Dreki Top Up section

Step 3: Next, players should open the event section. Under the events tab, they must select Dreki Top Up.

After the top-up the players will have to press the claim button to obtain the reward

Step 4: Players can then press the claim button beside the corresponding reward to obtain the pet.

Dreki Pet in Free Fire

Skill – Dragon Glare

Description - "Nothing is known of his past, or of why he’s here. Perhaps he has come to answer to a calling."

Using Dragon’s Glare, the player will be able to spot an opponent who is using Medkits within a 10m range. This mark lasts for 3 seconds.

At the highest skill level, the player will be able to locate four opponents who are using Medkits within the 30m range. This ability will also last for 5 seconds.

