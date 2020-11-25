How to get the new FFCS Disciple bundle and Groza skin in Free Fire: Step-by-step guide

Free Fire has many events and lucky draw spin-wheels that allow players to redeem exciting and exclusive prizes. These prizes range from gun skins and characters to cosmetic items and bundles.

A Faded Wheel spin has been reinstated as an event in Free Fire today, i.e, 25th November, and it ends on 1st December. The spin promises incredible rewards and grand prizes. The bundle offered in the spin has the all-new FFCS Disciple and includes a special FFCS Groza skin.

This article provides a step-by-step guide on how to get the new FFCS bundle and Groza skin in Free Fire from the Faded Wheel Lucky Spin.

A detailed guide on how to get the FFCS Disciple bundle from the Faded Wheel event in Free Fire

Players must first ensure that they have enough diamond top-ups in their Free Fire credit store. They can then follow the steps given below:

Run Free Fire on the preferred device.

After the default loading menu opens, tap on the Luck Royale section present on the left-hand side of the screen.

Select the Faded Wheel Event

Now, tap on the Faded Wheel box at the bottom left-hand side of the screen.

The FFCS Disciple bundle spin will appear.

Players can then participate in the draw by using diamonds. Prizes already obtained will not be repeated. Each subsequent draw will require more diamonds. The first spin is free.

Select the undesired prizes

Before drawing, players can remove 2 undesired prizes (except the grand prize) by selecting the two items and pressing confirm at the middle of the wheel.

After spinning the wheel each time, cumulative draws reach a target, and players can claim their bonus prize.

The FFCS Disciple and the Groza Skin is guaranteed to the players on the 7th and 8th spin.

The cost of each cumulative draw or spin is: Free, 19, 19, 19, 39, 69, 99, 199, 599 diamonds.

Here is a list of all the rewards offered in this spin:

FFCS The Disciple Bundle

50% Gold Card

Swordsman Legends Banner

Swordsman Legends Avatar

5x Dragon Scale AK47 material

Bounty Token Play Card

Pet Food

SCAR- Phantom Assassin Weapon Loot Crate

Cube Fragment

Groza FFCS Skin

