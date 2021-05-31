How to get the new Lucky Koi AWM in Free Fire

Gun skins are pretty vital in Garena Free Fire, as some have buffed stats. Periodically, new, attractive and alluring skins are added to the game, and they can typically be acquired via crates.

The Lucky Koi Weapon Loot Crate has made its way to the in-game store, and users have the opportunity to receive the Lucky Koi AWM from it. Previously, the gun skin was introduced in the Weapon Royale a few months back.

This article guides users on purchasing the loot crate to have a shot at receiving the Lucky Koi AWM in Garena Free Fire.

Obtaining the Lucky Koi AWM in Free Fire

The Lucky Koi Weapon Loot Crate in Free Fire

As mentioned above, Garena has added the Lucky Koi Weapon Loot Crate in the store, which can be purchased for 40 diamonds.

Upon opening this crate, players will receive one of the following items at random, depending on their luck:

AWM – Lucky Koi

Thompson – Lucky Koi

AWM – Lucky Koi (7d)

Thompson – Lucky Koi (7d)

AWM – Lucky Koi (3d)

Thompson – Lucky Koi (3d)

AWM – Lucky Koi (24h)

Thompson – Lucky Koi (24h)

The probability of drawing an epic item from the crate is 1%, while that of a rare item is 2%. In addition to this, the drop rate for the trial card is set at 97%.

Here are the steps that players can follow to purchase the crate:

Step 1: First, they must tap the “Store” icon on the left side of the screen.

Click on the “Store” icon

Step 2: Users can click on the “Armory” tab and select Lucky Koi AWM Loot Crate.

Click on the “Armory” tab

Step 3: Next, they need to tap on the purchase button, and a pop-up will appear, prompting users to confirm their purchase. They may press the yellow button with the diamond icon to receive it and complete the purchase.

The diamonds will be deducted, and players will receive the crates, which can be either opened directly by pressing the open button or through the vault section.

