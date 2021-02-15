How to get the new Lucky Koi AWM from Weapon Royale in Free Fire

Garena has recently dropped a Legendary AWM skin, Lucky Koi AWM, in Free Fire. Players are going crazy over this newly launched skin, as the attributes linked are insane.

The Lucky Koi boasts the following attributes:

Rate of Fire: +2 Reload Speed: -1 Armor Penetration: +1

Getting the Lucky Koi AWM will allow players to achieve a decent competitive advantage over enemies in Free Fire. The AWM is already a lethal weapon, and Lucky Koi's added attributes make the weapon twice as deadly.

Regarding esthetics, the gun packs yellow, red, and blue esthetics, and since it's a Legendary skin, it also packs esthetic appeal in the form of yellow animations. The Lucky Koi AWM in Free Fire also comes with a specialized killfeed.

Obtaining the Lucky Koi AWM in Free Fire

The skin cannot be purchased directly, and players have to play the Weapon Royale to get their hands on it. Here's how they can obtain it:

Open Lucky Royale

Step 1: Open the Lucky Royale tab and select the Weapon Royale option.

Click on the 1 Spin option

Step 2: The Weapon Royale can be played either by spending 40 diamonds or redeeming one Weapon Royale voucher, with each granting the player one spin. If they have either of those, they can click on '1 Spin.'

The Lucky Koi AWM 24 hour edition in Free Fire

Whether or not players get the Lucky Koi AWM is entirely dependent on the player's luck. However, many have reported getting the 24-hour edition of Lucky Koi AWM Skin in just a few spins.

The overall chance of bagging this skin in Free Fire is as slim as any other Legendary skin. But Garena is gracious enough to give players a taste of the Lucky Koi by going easy on the 24-hour temporary edition.

Players should note that the skin will be available in the Weapon Royale until March 3rd, 2021, so those who wish to bag it should do so soon.