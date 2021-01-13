How to get the new M4A1 Genos from Weapon Royale in Free Fire

A few days ago, Free Fire announced their collaboration with the Japanese Superhero franchise One Punch Man. Multiple events are set to be introduced in the game as part of the crossover along numerous themed cosmetic items such as Saitama and Genos character costumes, backpack, Gloo Wall skins, emotes, gun skins, and much more.

While some of these items would be available for free, users would have to pay diamonds for acquiring them. The new M4A1 – Genos has finally been added to the game. This article provides details on how players can obtain this skin.

Procuring the new M4A1 – Genos in Free Fire for beginners

Players have a chance to obtain the exclusive One Punch Man themed M4A1 skin from the Weapon Royale which ends in 18 days. Users will have to spend diamonds to get the newly added gun skin in Free Fire.

It is crucial to note that players are not guaranteed to obtain the gun skin by making a certain number of spins. The diamond cost of each spin is 40 while 10+1 spins will cost the users 400 diamonds.

The higher the number of spins, greater the chance of acquiring the grand prize - the M4A1 – Genos. Players can follow the step given below to play the Luck Royale:

Press on the luck royale option

Step 1: Open the Garena Free Fire app and press the ‘Luck Royale’ option present on the left side.

Step 2: Press on the M4A1 – Genos section.

Press the desired number of spins

Step 3: Select the number of spins. A dialog box will appear prompting the users to confirm the purchase.

The diamonds will be deducted and the players will obtain the rewards.

Here is the list of rewards are as follows –

M4A1 – Genos

SKS – Urban Rager

SPAS12 – Urban Rager

AK47 – Urban Rager

Famas – Imperial Rome

Kar98K – Imperial Rome

MP5 – Imperial Rome

AK47 – Imperial Rome

SKS – Bumblebee: Sting

SPAS12 – Bumblebee: Swarm

MP5 – Bumblebee: Rattle

AK47 – Bumblebee

Groza – Pharaoh’s Wings

SPAS12 – Pharaoh’s Eyes

M1014 – Pharaoh’s Rage

Kar98K – Pharaoh’s Eye

Apart from these, several other rewards (non-gun skins) exist.

