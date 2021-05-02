Cosmetic items such as costume bundles are some of the most desired items in Free Fire. Although they do not affect gameplay, players crave to obtain them for esthetic purposes.

Developers of the game bring in new events that offer the users an opportunity to acquire such costume bundles. The new Faded Wheel has recently arrived in the game, and the players can get MC Funk Bundle and several other rewards such as AUG - Mr.Nutcracker from it.

This article provides users with a guide on getting the new bundle via the Faded Wheel event in Free Fire.

How to get new MC Funk Bundle in Free Fire

New Faded Wheel event in Free Fire

The post by Free Fire on their social media handles reads:

"Put the fun in the funk and turn up the music on a Sunday afternoon! Grab the new MC Funk bundle and get ready to tear the house down!"

The Faded Wheel event, in which players can procure the MC Funk Bundle and AUG - Mr. Nutcracker, commenced today, i.e., May 2, and will end on May 8. There are 10 items up for grabs. However, players must first remove the two rewards that they don't want. After that, spin the wheel.

It is worth noting that prizes once claimed are not repeated in subsequent spins. This means that players are guaranteed to receive the new bundle within eight spins. The first spin is free, but the costs of the subsequent spins keep increasing.

How to access the Faded Wheel event in Free Fire

Follow the steps given below to access the event:

Step 1: Open Garena Free Fire and click on the ‘Luck Royale’ icon present on the left side of the lobby screen.

Click on the Luck Royale icon

Step 2: Tap on the “MC Funk Bundle” tab. Next, select the two undesirable rewards.

Press the MC Funk Bundle tab

Step 3: Lastly, click on the “Spin” button to draw a reward.

