How to get a new permanent outfit set for free in PUBG Mobile

PUBG Mobile is one of the leading names in the Battle Royale genre. The game offers eye-catching dynamics like astonishing attire, weapon skins, and many other items. Gamers can always be seen hunting for these outfits to make their characters look better and more unique.

However, to get these outfits, players have to spend real money. It is not possible for all players, as many of the legendary and mythic outfits can only be redeemed with the help of UC.

However, there are some easy ways to get a new permanent outfit set for free in PUBG Mobile.

Tips to get a new permanent outfit set for free in PUBG Mobile

1) Events:

Free outfits in PUBG Mobile from events (Image via Krafton)

The first tip to permanently get a free outfit in PUBG Mobile is from events. Krafton releases lots of events that reward players with various items like outfits and weapon skins. Players just need to keep an eye on such events which reward free items permanently.

2) Royale Pass:

Free permanent outfit from RP in PUBG Mobile (Image via Krafton)

Players can get a permanent outfit for free from PUBG Mobile's Royale Pass. In recent updates, Krafton changed the Royale Pass duration from two months to one month. In the new Royale Pass, players get lots of items for free by completing RP missions and increasing their RP ranks. Upon reaching rank 25, players will receive an amazing free rare outfit in PUBG Mobile.

3) Crates:

PUBG Mobile free outfits from crates (Image via Krafton)

The last tip to get a free outfit is from crate openings. Developers release lots of crates in the game which offer legendary skins and mythic outfits. Some of these crates can be opened with crate coupons, while others require UC. The free crates are premium, classic, and supply crates which can be opened by collecting crate coupons.

Players can use coupons to open crates and get potential outfits permanently to their inventories. Upon opening five premium crates, players are guaranteed a legendary item.

Note: The list is subjective and reflects the views of the writer.

