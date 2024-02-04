How to get the new PUBG Mobile Line Friends Dragon Brown set

Tencent Games released the PUBG Mobile Line Friends event, a product of collaboration between the two franchises, on February 2, 2024 (UTC+0). The event, which will be held until March 3, 2024, comprises two sub-events: A Hola Buddy Lucky Spin and Line Friends Prize Path. Both offer countless fresh items, such as the Dragon Brown set, a new Campanion and its outfit and many more.

The PUBG Mobile Line Friends events offer various plushie-themed items in its Lucky Spin and Prize Path that make for excellent cute collectibles if you can afford to spend some UCs.

Items offered in the PUBG Mobile Line Friends events

1) In Hola Buddy Lucky Spin

In this crate, you'll find a yellow duck-like plushie Campanion called Line Friends Buddy Sally, along with its outfit and multiple emotes. Besides this, the crate offers two mythic sets: Line Friends Leonard Raincoat and Line Friends Coco Dress. Lastly, we have a cute Line Friends Sally backpack.

The Hola Buddy Lucky Spin works like a regular crate opening in PUBG Mobile, requiring a certain amount of UCs to make a draw and randomly select an item as your reward.

The first draw of the day costs 10 UCs, and the subsequent ones cost 30 UC. Moreover, you can make 10 draws at once, which is priced at a discounted rate of 270 UCs.

2) In PUBG Mobile Line Friends Prize Path

Unlike the Hola Buddy Lucky crate, items in the Prize Path event can be unlocked by completing missions. However, participating in it requires 600 UCs, and by doing so, you'll be rewarded with the first two items from the event's reward track. Moreover, you can cover this prize path immediately by spending 3800 UCs.

Given below are the items offered in the Line Friends Prize Path:

Line Friends Dragon Brown Set

Line Friends Dragon Brown Headcover

Line Friends Pan

Line Friends Dragon Cony Set

Line Friends Dragon Cony Headcover

Upgradable Line Friends Lovey Dovey 2-Seat Motorcycle.

Besides all this content, the PUBG Mobile Line Friends collaboration offers various items at the in-game Event Shop, which can be purchased via UCs only. These items are:

Line Friends Brown Helmet: Costs 600 UCs

Line Friends Plane Finish: Costs 900 UCs

A Glide Crate that offers Line Friends Glider: Costs 20 UCs.

How to get free UCs for the PUBG Mobile Line Friends events?

One of the best ways to get free UCs in PUBG Mobile is by earning Play Points on the Google Play Store, which you can use to redeem the in-game currency. To collect Play Points, you must complete the tasks designated by the digital store, such as installing an application and using it for a few days.

When completed, the Google Play Store yields Play Points. However, stay cautious when finishing these tasks, as some applications it asks you to install can be addictive or contain money wagering.

