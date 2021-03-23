How to get the new Skyler character and his bundle in Free Fire

Garena recently introduced a new Free Fire character named Skyler. The character was part of the Superstar Top Up event, where players could buy him for 200 diamonds.

While the event has ended, Skyler and his bundle are still available for players to purchase.

This article offers players a guide on how to buy Skyler's character and bundle in Free Fire.

How can players buy Skyler in Free Fire?

Skyler was moved to the 'Store' section of Free Fire after the Superstar Top Up event ended. His character is now priced at 499 diamonds, while his bundle is priced at 899 diamonds.

Players can follow the steps given below to buy Skyler's character in Free Fire:

Tap on the Store section

Step 1: Players must first run Free Fire and navigate to the 'Store' segment.

Select Skyler character

Step 2: Next, they should tap and choose the 'Character' option and select Skyler.

Step 3: Players can then tap on the 'Purchase' option present at the bottom of the screen. A pop-up message will appear, asking them to confirm the purchase.

Step 4: Players will need to confirm the purchase by tapping on the '499 diamonds' option. Skyler will soon be available in their loadout.

How can players buy Skyler's bundle in Free Fire?

After purchasing Skyler, players can follow the steps given below to buy his bundle in Free Fire:

Tap on the bundle icon

Step 1: After navigating to the 'Character' section, players need to tap on the bundle icon.

Step 2: They should then select Skyler's bundle and tap on the 'Purchase' button.

Step 3: After confirming the purchase, players will be able to equip Skyler's bundle in the inventory.

