How to get the new Skyler character in Free Fire

Skyler, the in-game persona of the Vietnamese singer-songwriter and actor Son Tung M-TP, is the latest addition to the list of characters in Garena Free Fire. It was added to the battle royale title as a result of a collaboration with the renowned music artist.

The character has now been made available to players and can be obtained from the Superstar Top Up reward.

This article provides the players with a guide to obtain the Skyler character in Garena Free Fire.

How to obtain Skyler in Free Fire

The event began on March 9 and will come to an end on March 21. The rewards for it are as follows:

Top up 200 diamonds – Skyler character.

Top up 500 diamonds – Skyler’s Superstar Bundle.

Players can follow the steps given below to top up diamonds and collect the rewards:

Step 1: Click on the diamond icon; various top-up options will appear on the screen.

Step 2: Purchase the desired number of diamonds (users must purchase at least 200 diamonds to obtain the character).

Various top-ups

The users will have to manually collect the rewards from the event section. They can follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Open the event section by tapping the calendar icon.

Click on the calendar icon.

Step 2: Select "Superstar Top Up" under the events tab.

Superstar Top Up

Step 3: Click the claim button beside the corresponding rewards to obtain them.

Skyler character in Free Fire

Skyler in Free Fire

In-game description: Skyler is a CEO and superstar.

Ability: Riptide Rhythm

This is an active ability that unleashes a sonic wave that damages five Gloo Walls within the 50m range. Also, the users recover HP, beginning from four points when a Gloo Wall is deployed. The ability has a cooldown of 60 seconds.

The ability is further enhanced, and the range of sonic wave is increased to 100m. Meanwhile, when the Gloo Wall is deployed, the ability will increase HP recovery, beginning with nine points. Also, the cooldown is significantly reduced to 40 seconds.

The ability will be quite handy during close-quarter combats when there is an extensive use of Gloo Walls as it can easily enable them to break through it.

