How to get the new Skywing Mk1 for free in Free Fire

Garena periodically introduces new features in Free Fire to provide players with a fresh experience. The latest OB27 patch was released just a few days ago and brought in numerous innovative features and adjustments that have overhauled the entire game.

One of the features to be added is the Skywing Mk1. The vehicle will likely replace the surfboard and parachute while players jump from the plane.

This article shares an overview of how players can obtain the Skywing Mk1 for free in Free Fire.

Obtaining the new Skywing Mk1 for free in Free Fire

The in-game description of the Skywing Mk1 states:

“A basic mode. Swift and agile, whoever constructed this must be vastly resourceful!”

Players can watch the video below to have a look at its functioning:

Players will be able to acquire the new Skywing Mk1 only as a cumulative login reward as part of the upcoming “K.O. NIGHT.” The event commences on April 18, 2021, at 4:00 AM IST, and will draw to a close on April 28, 2021, at 3:59 AM IST.

Cumulative login reward

Users will have to log in to the game for a given number of days to obtain the rewards. The list of the items along with the requirements are as shown below:

Bounty Token Play Card (14d) – Login 1 day

500x Universal Fragments – Login 3 days

2x Pet Food – Login 5 days

Skywing Mk1 – Login 7 days

Hence, the new Skywing Mk1 will be available for users from April 24, 2021, considering that they log in daily from the beginning of the event.

Follow the steps given below to claim it after the event begins:

Step 1: After logging in on the respective number of days, players should tap on the "Calendar" icon.

Step 2: Next, players must click on the "K.O. NIGHT" section.

Step 3: On the "Cumulative Login Reward" tab, users will be able to find the "Claim" button. Upon pressing it, the reward will be redeemed.

